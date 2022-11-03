  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China and Germany
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Pekka Haavisto, Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde
Sweden and Finland had hoped for rapid membership when the process began in July Image: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP
PoliticsTurkey

Turkey holds off on Finland and Sweden in NATO

Ella Joyner
56 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has made clear that Turkey is fine with letting Sweden and Finland wait to join NATO. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the candidate countries have met all the conditions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J2ec

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu poured cold water over Sweden and Finland’s aspirations to rapidly join NATO on Thursday, saying that, despite some progress, the countries had not met all the conditions of the three-way deal struck to allow them to enter the military alliance

"Both countries are expressing that they are committed to the memorandum, but what matters is the execution," Cavusoglu said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Istanbul, according to a translation by Turkish broadcaster TRT.  

Finland and Sweden applied to join NATOin May, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but has faced opposition from Ankara, which accused the countries of supporting "terrorism" by harboring Kurdish militants wanted by the Turkish state

The three countries struck a deal in June in which the Nordic states pledged to "address Turkey's pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects expeditiously" and lift an alleged arms embargo on Ankara. The agreement cleared the only major obstacle for the countries to join the military alliance. Unanimous consent from the 30 NATO members is necessary.  

Cavusoglu said the countries had made positive steps, such as with export rules. "But, he added, "right now we cannot say that all those commitments have been lived up [to] by those countries."

Jens Stoltenberg stands at microphones, the NATO flag behind him
Stoltenberg says he believes that Sweden and Finland are ready to joinImage: Cem Ozdel/AA/picture alliance

Stoltenberg: 'It's time' 

Stoltenberg, who met with leaders from Sweden and Finland in recent days, said the countries were doing their bit to implement the joint memorandum. Sweden is in the process of banning membership in terrorist organizations, which will help with the number of people who can be extradited, he noted. 

"Sweden and Finland have delivered," Stoltenberg said. "It is time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members of NATO," he said. 

 Having the two already close partners join NATO's ranks was crucial "to prevent any misunderstanding or miscalculation in Moscow" and to send a clear sign that the alliances door remains open, Stoltenberg stressed. 

Timeline remains unclear 

The deal was hailed as a breakthrough when it was signed at the Madrid NATO summit. But shortly after, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to freeze the application process due to alleged foot-dragging on extraditions. 

Months on, only Turkey and Hungary have yet to ratify the accessions, though Budapest is expected to do so soon. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto expressed confidence in a tweet on Wednesday that "Finland can count on Hungary" for ratification after talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.  

As Cavusoglu implied on Thursday, Turkey’s complaints mainly relate to Sweden, which has a sizable Kurdish diaspora population and a reputation for a generous stance toward political exiles and refugees.  

The Swedish government recently switched hands, lurching to the right. Cavusoglu expressed optimism that the change in government would help.  

Both NATO bids are tied together, so Helsinki must wait for Stockholm. 

Stoltenberg is also set to meet Erdogan on Friday in Istanbul during his visit to Turkey.   

Of particular interest to Ankara are Turkish residents with alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in the 1980s and demands equal rights for the minority group. The conflict has claimed some 40,000 lives. Turkey, the United States and the EU designate the PKK a terrorist organization. 

Turkish doctors under assault

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Olaf Scholz boarding plane to China

Germany's Olaf Scholz's visit exposes EU rifts over China

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta applauds Ethiopian government representative Redwan Hussien and Tigray delegate Getachew Reda

Cease-fire agreed to stop Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Cease-fire agreed to stop Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Conflicts5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Koreans watch a news report showing a rocket launching

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Conflicts4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Baby in an incubator

How to save Germany's hospitals

How to save Germany's hospitals

Health11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Pekka Haavisto, Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde

Turkey holds off on Finland and Sweden in NATO

Turkey holds off on Finland and Sweden in NATO

Politics56 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Politics15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Man with a cowboy hat votes in a shed doubling as polling place in Iowa

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

Politics14 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Macaws sit on a tree in the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage