Ella Joyner
Ella Joyner

Brussels correspondent

Ella Joyner works as a correspondent for DW in Brussels and beyond, covering the politics of the European Union and its member states. She writes reportage that gets under the skin of the big issues facing Europe. 

Born and raised in the UK, Ella studied politics at the University of Edinburgh, falling in love (and sometimes despair) with Germany during an exchange year at Free University Berlin. She started out her reporting career at the German Press Agency (dpa) in Berlin and then Brussels, before going freelance in 2022.

It didn't take long for Ella to find her way to DW, where she has been writing features, explainers and analyses in the EU capital and further afield ever since. She delves into major breaking stories, going into depth on topics ranging from the war in Ukraine, to the climate crisis to national elections. 

So far, Ella has reported for DW from Belgium, Britain, France, the Netherlands and Spain. She has also made on-screen appearances, producing and presenting from the streets of Amsterdam and Madrid.

Some reporting highlights to date include covering war crimes and genocide trials in the Hague, a Spanish town divided over a lithium mine and a French island that is part nudist village, part navy base. Ella loves languages and speaks German, French, Spanish and a little Dutch.

Judge Joan Donoghue reads out the court's ruling on a TV screen as journalists listen in a media center

UN court ruling on Gaza 'hard to ignore' for Israel's allies

The ICJ instructed Israel to take action to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza, but stopped shy of calling for a cease-fire.
ConflictsJanuary 26, 2024
This aerial picture shows tractors parked in a field during a protest against the lifting of ban on imports of grain coming from Ukraine, in Dolni Bogrov, Bulgaria.

EU farmer protests: What's driving tractors to the streets?

European farmers have sympathized with their German counterparts whose recent protests caused nationwide disruptions.
PoliticsJanuary 11, 2024
French soldiers patrolling in Paris during the Rugby World Cup in October 2023

Terror risk in Europe: How big is it and from whom?

Europe is on high alert after a spate of attacks. The risk is real, authorities warn.
PoliticsDecember 21, 2023
A man in a black coat sticks a white piece of paper in a black box with the words "ballot box" in white on the side

EU elections a 'prime target' for disinformation

EU elections a 'prime target' for disinformation

The EU's Josep Borrell warned about disinformation from abroad. But much of it comes from EU politicians themselves.
PoliticsJanuary 25, 2024
A freight ship on the Red Sea with smaller boats encircling it

Red Sea crisis: Can EU warships deter Houthi rebels?

Red Sea crisis: Can EU warships deter Houthi rebels?

The EU has a plan to deter Houthi attacks on merchant vessels, but the stakes of Red Sea intervention are high.
ConflictsJanuary 21, 2024
Palestinians visiting graves at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

Israel, South Africa face off in Gaza genocide case

Israel, South Africa face off in Gaza genocide case

South Africa laid out its genocide case against Israel in Gaza. Israel slammed the charges as warped and misleading.
ConflictsJanuary 12, 2024
Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Leicester Royal Infirmary

Britain's NHS strike: Doctors want more pay

Britain's NHS strike: Doctors want more pay

Junior doctors are staging the NHS' longest ever strike. It's about pay, but also a decade of perceived neglect.
PoliticsJanuary 4, 2024
Eight men and and a woman (in view: the leaders of Greece, Estonia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the Republic of Ireland) discuss with one another at the December 14-15 EU summit in Brussels

No clear Gaza message from EU, despite cease-fire calls

No clear Gaza message from EU, despite cease-fire calls

Some EU politicians see growing support for a cease-fire in Gaza, but it did not become policy at this week's EU summit.
PoliticsDecember 15, 2023
A young woman wearing a Ukrainian wreath (Vinok), poses at the memorial of Maidan activists

Ukraine, Moldova set for EU talks after Hungary drops veto

Ukraine, Moldova set for EU talks after Hungary drops veto

In a dramatic twist after days of hardballing by Hungary, Ukraine got the OK to start EU membership talks.
PoliticsDecember 15, 2023
