Ella Joyner

Born and raised in the UK, Ella studied politics at the University of Edinburgh, falling in love (and sometimes despair) with Germany during an exchange year at Free University Berlin. She started out her reporting career at the German Press Agency (dpa) in Berlin and then Brussels, before going freelance in 2022.

It didn't take long for Ella to find her way to DW, where she has been writing features, explainers and analyses in the EU capital and further afield ever since. She delves into major breaking stories, going into depth on topics ranging from the war in Ukraine, to the climate crisis to national elections.

So far, Ella has reported for DW from Belgium, Britain, France, the Netherlands and Spain. She has also made on-screen appearances, producing and presenting from the streets of Amsterdam and Madrid.

Some reporting highlights to date include covering war crimes and genocide trials in the Hague, a Spanish town divided over a lithium mine and a French island that is part nudist village, part navy base. Ella loves languages and speaks German, French, Spanish and a little Dutch.