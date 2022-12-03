  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves
The extradition of suspects deemed to be terrorists by Ankara has been one of the sticking points in Sweden for NATO membershipImage: Presidential Press Service/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsSweden

Sweden extradites convicted PKK member to Turkey — reports

4 minutes ago

State media in Turkey has reported that a convicted member of the outlawed PKK was extradited to Turkey.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KR42

Sweden has extradited a convicted member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to Turkey, according to state media reports on Saturday.

The man was sentenced to over six years imprisonment for PKK membership in Turkey, but managed to flee to Sweden where he applied for asylum, a request that was denied by Swedish authorities.

Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported that the man arrived in Istanbul on Friday evening after having been held by Swedish police.

Local broadcaster NTV reported that he was then taken into custody by Turkish police.

Extraditions key to Sweden joining NATO

The extradition of suspects deemed to be terrorists by Ankara has been one of the sticking points in Sweden and Finland's accession to NATO, with Turkey being the only member opposed to Stockholm and Helsinki joining the defense alliance.

Turkey has in the past accused both countries of harboring people from outlawed Kurdish groups deemed to be "terrorists” by Ankara.

While NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says its time for Sweden and Finland to be welcomed into the alliance, Turkey is looking to see if the states meet all the conditions of a three-way deal struck to allow them to enter the military alliance in June.

The Nordic states pledged to address Turkey's pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects and lift an alleged arms embargo on Ankara.

Turkey is looking to have 33 suspected "terrorists" extradited from Sweden and Finland.

NATO chief: Turkey should allow in Sweden, Finland

kb/wmr (AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kyiv citizens lining up at a soup kitchen on the street

Ukraine war: Winter brings challenge and opportunity

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mummy's mouth with golden amulette in its mouth and dirt and sand all around.

Golden tongues: How the Egyptians spoke to the gods

Golden tongues: How the Egyptians spoke to the gods

CultureDecember 2, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Ai Weiwei stands in front of his sculpture "Forever Bicycles," made of a neatly-arranged pile of silver bicycles, without tires and saddles, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Ai Weiwei on China's protests

Ai Weiwei on China's protests

Freedom of Speech23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A crying baby

For children, serious respiratory infections are on the rise

For children, serious respiratory infections are on the rise

Health19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

3 German passports

How European countries regulate citizenship

How European countries regulate citizenship

Politics5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

CultureDecember 1, 202202:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

4 people stand against a red sky, orange lava just visible between them in the distance

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spewing lava and ash

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano spewing lava and ash

Nature and Environment20 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and EnvironmentDecember 1, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage