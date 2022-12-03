Sweden extradites convicted PKK member to Turkey — reports

State media in Turkey has reported that a convicted member of the outlawed PKK was extradited to Turkey.

Sweden has extradited a convicted member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to Turkey, according to state media reports on Saturday.

The man was sentenced to over six years imprisonment for PKK membership in Turkey, but managed to flee to Sweden where he applied for asylum, a request that was denied by Swedish authorities.

Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported that the man arrived in Istanbul on Friday evening after having been held by Swedish police.

Local broadcaster NTV reported that he was then taken into custody by Turkish police.

Extraditions key to Sweden joining NATO

The extradition of suspects deemed to be terrorists by Ankara has been one of the sticking points in Sweden and Finland's accession to NATO, with Turkey being the only member opposed to Stockholm and Helsinki joining the defense alliance.

Turkey has in the past accused both countries of harboring people from outlawed Kurdish groups deemed to be "terrorists” by Ankara.

While NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says its time for Sweden and Finland to be welcomed into the alliance, Turkey is looking to see if the states meet all the conditions of a three-way deal struck to allow them to enter the military alliance in June.

The Nordic states pledged to address Turkey's pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects and lift an alleged arms embargo on Ankara.

Turkey is looking to have 33 suspected "terrorists" extradited from Sweden and Finland.

