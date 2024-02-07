Sweden drops Nord Stream explosions probe

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were hit by a series of unexplained explosions under the Baltic Sea in 2022. Germany, Sweden and Denmark launched investigations but Sweden now says it doesn't have jurisdiction.

Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday they would drop their investigation into the September 2022 explosions on the underwater Nord Stream pipelines.

The cause of the blasts in the pipelines built to carry Russian natural gas to Germany is unknown, but it is widely believed that they were the result of an attack.

Denmark and Germany are also examining the circumstances surrounding the blasts, and Sweden said it would hand evidence uncovered in their probe over to German investigators.

Public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said there was no Swedish jurisdiction in the case.

The prosecution authority's investigation was "to establish whether Swedish citizens were involved in the act and whether Swedish territory was used to carry out the act, and thereby risked damaging Swedish interests or Sweden's security."

Since Sweden and Swedish interests were not targeted, "Swedish jurisdiction is thus lacking," he said.

The investigation of the German Federal Public Prosecutor's Office was still ongoing. "No further information will be provided at this time," a spokeswoman said.

The pipelines had been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation to Western sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

lo/kb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)