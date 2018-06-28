 Susan Sarandon arrested at anti-Trump protest alongside 500 others | Film | DW | 29.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Film

Susan Sarandon arrested at anti-Trump protest alongside 500 others

Over 500 women who were staging a sit-in against Donald Trump's hardline "zero tolerance" immigration policy were arrested in US congress buildings. Those charged included the Oscar-winning actor and a congress member.

Susan Sarandon and protesters against US detention camps (picture-alliance/dpa/J. S. Applewhite)

US Capitol Police said that 575 people who had been conducting a sit-down protest in the atrium of a Senate office building in Washington, DC, on Thursday had been arrested, charged with unlawfully demonstrating, and then released.

The protesters' demonstration was aimed at Trump's "zero-tolerance" border policy, which calls for anyone caught crossing the border to be arrested. The policy  led to the separation of over 2,000 children from their migrant parents since the administration introduced the new stance in early May.

Actor Susan Sarandon was among them, tweeting throughout the rally. "Arrested. Stay strong. Keep fighting," the Hollywood star wrote as the arrests took place.

Pramila Jayapal, a democratic member of the House of Representatives from the state of Washington, was also among those arrested.

"The women arrested today understand that this is far beyond politics, this is about right and wrong," she tweeted.

Many of the women were wearing silver blankets resembling those provided to children in detention centers.

The women sang and chanted various slogans, including "We care," a reference to the controversial jacket first lady Melania Trump  wore when she went to visit a migrant center for children on June 22. 

Susan Sarandon and protesters against US detention camps (picture-alliance/dpa/J. S. Applewhite)

More protests are planned over the weekend

Following international outcry, Trump recently backed off from separating migrant children from their parents, though the White House continues to insist that the "zero-tolerance" policy remains in place. The Trump administration has yet to reunite thousands of separated children with their parents. Congress has not yet been able to pass any of the immigration reform bills that have been put forward by Republicans. 

More than 600 rallies are planned Saturday to oppose the separation of children from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

eg/cmb (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Trump administration backs off 'zero tolerance' while insisting it continues

The US border agency head said that criminal prosecution of migrant families will cease — for now. The move undoes a key part of Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy, but not all officials seem to be on the same page. (26.06.2018)  

US-Mexico border scandals sink bilateral ties to historic low

With Trump in the White House, US-Mexican relations have plummeted to abysmal depths. But with the two countries' fates intertwined, observers say Mexico has the means to stand up to its powerful neighbor in the north.  (27.06.2018)  

Melania Trump makes surprise trip to Texas shelter for migrant children

A day after President Donald Trump agreed to stop splitting up families, the first lady traveled to the Mexican border where children have been displaced. But the trip wasn't without controversy of its own. (21.06.2018)  

Trump's migrant family separations reversal too little, too late

Activists say Donald Trump's reversal on separating families does little to help the thousands of children forcibly removed from their parents — the damage has already been done. Clare Richardson reports from San Diego. (21.06.2018)  

Related content

USA Mexiko Grenze

Donald Trump wants to deport illegal immigrants with 'no judges or court cases' 25.06.2018

Trump reversed his policy of separating children from their parents at the border, but his tough immigration stance endures. The White House newly pushed back against critics who say his latest call is unconstitutional.

USA | Pence Protest in Philadelphia

Donald Trump signs order to end family separations 20.06.2018

The US president has signed an order to end his administration's policy of separating families at the border after immense domestic and international pressure. The administration began enforcing the policy in May.

USA Familie aus Honduras an der Grenze

Trump administration backs off 'zero tolerance' while insisting it continues 26.06.2018

The US border agency head said that criminal prosecution of migrant families will cease — for now. The move undoes a key part of Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy, but not all officials seem to be on the same page.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Film Das Parfum (picture-alliance/dpa)

9 German books that were adapted into great movies

Perfume, a best-selling book, was first adapted into a film — and now a TV series. Here's a selection of the most successful or best film renditions of novels by German authors. 

Books

Kroatischen Autorin Ivana Sajko (Hassan Abdelghani)

Croation author Ivana Sajko wins International Literature Award

The major literary award for a work of fiction translated into German goes to a Croatian novel. Sajko's Love Story has been praised for revealing "the power and impotence" of individuals in the globalized age. 

Music

Deutschland Fahnen & Logo Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Rehder)

Downbeat to the 33rd Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival

The composer Robert Schumann, the clarinetist Sabine Meyer and the composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein are in focus at the statewide music festival in the North of Germany from June 30 - August 26. 

Arts

Anita Becker's 2011 work 'Flood' shows geometric forms of houses under water (Kota Ezawa und Galerie Anita Beckers, Frankfurt a.M. )

Nature gone wild: Depictions of disasters in art

Images of catastrophes bombard us every day, but an exhibition at Hamburg's Kunsthalle shows how such depictions are nothing new. "Nature Unleashed" also reveals how shocking natural disasters were once seen as positive. 

Digital Culture

Flaggen der EU vor Europaparlament in Straßburg (picture-alliance//dpa/Tass/A. Vitvitsky)

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. 

Lifestyle

Ananas Symbolbild (Colourbox)

Everything you ever wanted to know about pineapple

Celebrating the popular tropical fruit on International Pineapple Day, here's a few reasons why we love the sweet vitamin bomb. Did you know it's officially a berry? 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  