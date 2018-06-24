 US-Mexico border scandals sink bilateral ties to historic low | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 27.06.2018

Americas

US-Mexico border scandals sink bilateral ties to historic low

With Trump in the White House, US-Mexican relations have plummeted to abysmal depths. But with the two countries' fates intertwined, observers say Mexico has the means to stand up to its powerful neighbor in the north. 

US President Donald Trump visiting a prototype of the wall he wants to build on the US-Mexico border (Reuters/K. Lamarque)

"Even for building a wall you need Mexican workers," Mexico's richest man and entrepreneur Carlos Slim said when US President Donald Trump took office in Washington.

This seemingly relaxed attitude, the belief that many of Trump's campaign promises wouldn't turn out that bad, has completely dissipated in Mexico by now. Trump has ceaselessly humiliated the US's southern neighbor not just during his campaign, but also during his first year in office. The building of a wall along the Mexican border to keep out illegal immigrants and curtail the drug trade is one of Trump's most important campaign promises.

"Even before his victory, Trump accused Mexico of sending criminals, rapists and drug dealers to the US, and he has stuck with this position," Washington-based Mexican journalist Gregorio Meraz tells DW.

Many Americans, Republicans included, had expected that Trump would take the heat out of his rhetoric once he was in the White House. That's what many Mexicans believed, too. But Trump never stopped attempting to humiliate Mexicans in particular and using the problem of illegal immigration for his own domestic means.

"His approval ratings went down after the separation of children and parents at the border," Meraz says. "But he did it to put the Democrats under pressure so they would agree to tighter immigration laws and approve 25 billion dollars for the border wall."

Watch video 03:16
Now live
03:16 mins.

Torn apart: life on the US-Mexico border

Mexico's policy of "subservience and defenselessness'

But many voices in Mexico are calling for more self-confidence from their leaders. They're saying their country should stop acting like a deer in the headlights when it comes to the US.

"Mexico's foreign policy is way too soft and toothless," says Sergio Aguayo, a political scientist at Mexico City's renowned Colegio de Mexico.

That was especially obvious in the case of the separated migrant children, Aguayo says.

"It's a policy of subservience and defenselessness, because President [Enrique] Pena Nieto isn't using Mexico's strength to stand up to the US," Aguayo explains. "But this has been the case ever since Obama's presidency." 

USA Aufnahmelager für illegale Einwanderer (picture-alliance/AP Photo/U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Children separated from parents in border crossing cases in a cage at a detention facility in McAllen, Texas, in June 2018

Accepting no responsibility for Mexico's struggle

To prove his point, the political scientist points to a phone call between then-president Obama and Mexican president Pena Nieto in 2014. The two talked about the larger number of solo-traveling minors from Central America who were reaching the US border at the time.

"Barack Obama called Pena Nieto in June 2014 and asked him to tighten controls at Mexico's southern border. Pena Nieto agreed without asking for anything in return. He only did it because the US asked him to," Aguayo says.

The expert believes Pena Nieto could have demanded the US send more officers to the US-Mexico border to crack down on arms trafficking. But both sides have an asymmetric view of security and drug trade issues, according to Aguayo.

"Both Obama and Trump are rejecting any responsibility of the United States for the humanitarian tragedy in their neighboring country," Aguayo says. "Mexico is the country that Trump criticizes the most, without realizing that the US is supplying the drug cartels with trafficked guns."

Read more: Mexican lawmakers united in condemning Trump border policy

  • people waiting at an airport gate (DW/S. Derks)

    Mexican deportees return to home city they never knew

    A bitter arrival

    The planes arrive at a special gate at Mexico City airport. These undocumented migrants are deported from the detention centers in the US in handcuffs and put on planes. Twenty minutes before landing they are released.

  • A man in front of a mural (DW/S. Derks)

    Mexican deportees return to home city they never knew

    Illegal alien

    George Niño de la Riviera found out he was living illegally in the US when he turned 18 and applied for a job. He was told he did not have a social security number. He was taken to the US by his parents when he was a baby and grew up there. Five months ago he was deported, having spent the last 34 years in America. His four children are living with his ex-wife in Fresno.

  • A woman standing on a street near the US-Mexico border (DW/S. Derks)

    Mexican deportees return to home city they never knew

    A foreign country

    Maria Herrera, 27, was deported on April 10. She was waiting for the renewal of her Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) visa when she got involved in a car crash. She was arrested and taken to jail where she was detained for two months, before being deported. She was three years old when she left Mexico — a country that is totally foreign to her.

  • A man and a woman in Mexico City (DW/S. Derks)

    Mexican deportees return to home city they never knew

    Starting from scratch

    She met George at New Comienzos, a non-profit organization that assists repatriated people, and they started dating. "It's great to have a special friend who went through all of this too," she told DW. Neither of them knew anything about Mexico. While in detention Maria suffered depression and anxiety attacks. Now they're trying to find their way around Mexico City.

  • A man standing in front of a mural (DW/S. Derks)

    Mexican deportees return to home city they never knew

    Detained and deported

    As a result of a fight he had in 2003 with an ex-girlfriend, Diego Miguel Maria, 37, was arrested and then deported in 2016.

  • A textile printing machine (DW/S. Derks)

    Mexican deportees return to home city they never knew

    "Dump Trump and his wall"

    Along with five other recently deported Mexicans, he was able to qualify for funding from the Mexican government to start a textile printing press. They call their brand Deportados and print statements on bags and T-shirts like: "Dump Trump and his wall."

  • People in a subway (DW/S. Derks)

    Mexican deportees return to home city they never knew

    A helping hand

    Diego's job won't make him rich, but it allows him time to volunteer and help new deportees at the airport. "I felt so lost when I got through that door. I think it is important to guide those who are in the same shoes," he told DW. The most difficult part was leaving his son behind, who lived with him before he was deported. His ex-wife doesn't allow him to maintain contact with his son.

  • A man sitting in front of a gate (DW/S. Derks)

    Mexican deportees return to home city they never knew

    Starting over

    Daniel Sandovan was deported in February, but appears relaxed about it. "In America I could never really invest in a future, because I had no documents. What use is an education if nobody is going to hire? Here in Mexico I have the possibility to start over. I will be able to have a wife and children without fear of losing them," he told DW.

  • A man staring out of the window of his room (DW/S. Derks)

    Mexican deportees return to home city they never knew

    Settling in

    Daniel lives in a home for refugees above the Deportados Brand print shop. A pastor in his church organized his initial stay with a 75-year-old woman who picked him up from the bus station in Mexico City. "I stayed [with her] for two weeks, painted the house, and then I contacted Deportados Brand, after I heard that they help migrants in the detention center. Now I live here with two others."

  • A woman walking past a mural (DW/S. Derks)

    Mexican deportees return to home city they never knew

    Looking on the bright side

    Although most of them do not know where they'll be sent and worry that they could lose everything in a split second, the upheaval doesn't always end badly. "It feels like my life in the States was overshadowed by fear and sadness because of my legal status. Now there's less of a burden, as I am finally free and I feel at home," Maria told DW.

    Author: Sanne Derks (Mexico City)


'Good fences make good neighbors'

Günter Maihold, deputy director of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, is convinced that Trump really believes he can solve the immigration problem by building the wall – "solving" it for the US only, of course.

"In the face of the upcoming midterm elections, it's unrealistic to expect that the US will take up serious negotiations on this issue with the current or future Mexican administration," Maihold says. "Trump is following Reagan's line of 'good fences make good neighbors.'"

The verse is from a well-known poem by US poet Robert Frost. But Mexican political scientist Aguayo believes his country would do well to draw a clear line as well.

"Mexico has arguments and importance," he said. "When worse comes to worst, Mexico could sue the US arms industry by passing the issue on to multilateral organizations and asking them to investigate the US's responsibility for the illegal arms trade."

Whether that move would also make for good neighbors, though, is questionable.

