News

Stuttgart fire Markus Weinzierl after humiliating Augsburg defeat

The struggling Bundesliga team lost 6-0 on Saturday against Augsburg. Weinzierl admitted that the outcome "didn't make a good case" for him to stay in the job.

Markus Weinzierl (picture-alliance/Pressefoto Baumann/H. Britsch)

VfB Stuttgart fired coach Markus Weinzierl after the relegation-threatened Bundesliga club lost 6-0 to Augsburg.

"After the highly disappointing game in Augsburg, we have come to the conclusion that we need a clean break," said Stuttgart's head of sport Thomas Hitzlsperger in a statement.

"We did not take this decision lightly, but the success of the club comes before everything else."

Following the defeat, Weinzierl said he "didn't make a good case for myself today."

Read more: Opinion: Stuttgart's individual quality will keep them up

Stuttgart lost 15 of 23 games since Weinzierl took over in October and has not won a game since March.

The team's under-19 boss, Nico Willig, will take over to try to save the club from relegation.

With four games still to play, Stuttgart is three points above second-from-bottom Nuremberg.

  • Fußball 1. Bundesliga | Borussia Mönchengladbach - RB Leipzig | 0:2 (imago/U. Kraft)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Borussia Mönchengladbach 1 - 2 RB Leipzig

    A crucial battle in the race for the Champions League places ended with an away win. Marcel Halstenberg's penalty put the guests in front and the Leipzig defender doubled the score just after the break. Gladbach did manage to get one back, through Alessane Plea, but despite piling on the pressure, they couldn’t get the equalizer. Leipzig’s Champions League place is as good as sealed.

  • Fußball: Bundesliga | FC Augsburg - VfB Stuttgart (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Weller)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Augsburg 6-0 Stuttgart

    A thumping at the hands of his former club saw Stuttgart boss Markus Weinzierl get the chop with the club in danger of relegation. Rani Khedira, Andre Hahn, Philipp Max (twice) and Marco Richter (twice) were on the scoresheet for Augsburg. Their new coach, Martin Schmidt, now has six points in his two games in charge of the Bavarian side. It was Stuttgart's heaviest defeat this season.

  • Fußball: Bundesliga | FC Schalke 04 - 1899 Hoffenheim | 1:0 (picture-alliance/dpa/dpa-Bildfunk/R. Vennenbernd)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Schalke 2 - 5 Hoffenheim

    One club grateful for Stuttgart's shocking form is Schalke, who took another pasting in a season to forget. In form Ishak Belfodil lashed in an early opener for Hoffenheim, who are making another late run for Europe, before adding the fifth after 80 minutes. In between, Andrej Kramaric, Adam Szalai and Nadiem Amiri helped themselves. Daniel Caligiuri and Guido Burgstaller added consolations.

  • 1. Bundesliga | FC Bayern München - Werder Bremen | Torjubel (1:0) (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Bayern Munich 1-0 Werder Bremen

    Bayern Munich did not have an easy time against Florian Kohfeldt’s players, but the Green Whites could not cope with Milos Veljkovic’s dismissal just before the hour mark. The home side took the lead in the 75th minute through a deflected Niklas Süle shot. Werder Bremen’s unbeaten record in 2019 has come to an end.

  • Fußball: Bundesliga, 30. Spieltag | Bayer Leverkusen - 1. FC Nürnberg (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Kirchner)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Leverkusen 2-0 Nuermberg

    Despite controlling the game, Peter Bosz’s players struggled to find the net at first. Until the 61st minute, that is, when Lucas Alario headed the ball in from inside the box. Kevin Volland sealed the deal in the 86th minute. Three important points for Leverkusen in the fight for European football.

  • Fussball 1.Bundesliga | 1.FSV Mainz 05 - Fortuna Düsseldorf (imago/J. Huebner)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30

    Mainz 3-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Mainz confirmed safety for another season with this win. It took Jean-Philippe Mateta just 35 seconds to score Mainz’s opener, this season’s quickest goal. Düsseldorf pulled one back through Watford loanee Dodi Lukebakio before Mainz took over in the second half.. A fine Karim Onisiwo finish in the 67th minute regained them the lead before Mateta added his second late on.


amp/kl (AFP, SID)

