Stuttgart fire Markus Weinzierl after humiliating Augsburg defeat

VfB Stuttgart fired coach Markus Weinzierl after the relegation-threatened Bundesliga club lost 6-0 to Augsburg.

"After the highly disappointing game in Augsburg, we have come to the conclusion that we need a clean break," said Stuttgart's head of sport Thomas Hitzlsperger in a statement.

"We did not take this decision lightly, but the success of the club comes before everything else."

Following the defeat, Weinzierl said he "didn't make a good case for myself today."

Stuttgart lost 15 of 23 games since Weinzierl took over in October and has not won a game since March.

The team's under-19 boss, Nico Willig, will take over to try to save the club from relegation.

With four games still to play, Stuttgart is three points above second-from-bottom Nuremberg.

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30 Borussia Mönchengladbach 1 - 2 RB Leipzig A crucial battle in the race for the Champions League places ended with an away win. Marcel Halstenberg's penalty put the guests in front and the Leipzig defender doubled the score just after the break. Gladbach did manage to get one back, through Alessane Plea, but despite piling on the pressure, they couldn’t get the equalizer. Leipzig’s Champions League place is as good as sealed.

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30 Augsburg 6-0 Stuttgart A thumping at the hands of his former club saw Stuttgart boss Markus Weinzierl get the chop with the club in danger of relegation. Rani Khedira, Andre Hahn, Philipp Max (twice) and Marco Richter (twice) were on the scoresheet for Augsburg. Their new coach, Martin Schmidt, now has six points in his two games in charge of the Bavarian side. It was Stuttgart's heaviest defeat this season.

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30 Schalke 2 - 5 Hoffenheim One club grateful for Stuttgart's shocking form is Schalke, who took another pasting in a season to forget. In form Ishak Belfodil lashed in an early opener for Hoffenheim, who are making another late run for Europe, before adding the fifth after 80 minutes. In between, Andrej Kramaric, Adam Szalai and Nadiem Amiri helped themselves. Daniel Caligiuri and Guido Burgstaller added consolations.

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30 Bayern Munich 1-0 Werder Bremen Bayern Munich did not have an easy time against Florian Kohfeldt’s players, but the Green Whites could not cope with Milos Veljkovic’s dismissal just before the hour mark. The home side took the lead in the 75th minute through a deflected Niklas Süle shot. Werder Bremen’s unbeaten record in 2019 has come to an end.

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30 Leverkusen 2-0 Nuermberg Despite controlling the game, Peter Bosz’s players struggled to find the net at first. Until the 61st minute, that is, when Lucas Alario headed the ball in from inside the box. Kevin Volland sealed the deal in the 86th minute. Three important points for Leverkusen in the fight for European football.

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 30 Mainz 3-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf Mainz confirmed safety for another season with this win. It took Jean-Philippe Mateta just 35 seconds to score Mainz’s opener, this season’s quickest goal. Düsseldorf pulled one back through Watford loanee Dodi Lukebakio before Mainz took over in the second half.. A fine Karim Onisiwo finish in the 67th minute regained them the lead before Mateta added his second late on.



amp/kl (AFP, SID)

