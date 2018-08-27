 Statue of Recep Tayyip Erdogan statue ′confuses′ Wiesbaden residents | News | DW | 28.08.2018

News

Statue of Recep Tayyip Erdogan statue 'confuses' Wiesbaden residents

A golden effigy of the Turkish president is turning heads in the western German city of Wiesbaden. The sudden appearance of the controversial figure has also left city officials scratching their heads.

Golden statue of Recep Tayyip Erdogan (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

A 4-meter (13-foot) tall statue of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been erected in Wiesbaden, much to the surprise and confusion of the residents of the southwestern German city. 

The larger-than-life effigy installed on Monday in the city's Platz der Deutschen Einheit (German Unity Square) depicts Erdogan with a raised right arm, a pose reminiscent of the famous statue of the late former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein that American military forces tore down in 2003 during the Iraq invasion.

The statue has since been covered in expletive-laden graffiti. 

Read more:  Opinion: Germany should help Turkey stay tied to the West

The statue is an art installation that is part of the Wiesbaden Biennale for Contemporary Art, but was erected without the knowledge of city officials, a Wiesbaden spokesperson told German news agency DPA on Tuesday. This year's art festival is taking place under the motto "bad news."

"We have received calls from a string of confused citizens — it is not clear to people that it is part of the Biennale," the spokesperson said of the statue.

The local newspaper Wiesbadener Kurier reported that city authorities had authorized the statue, but didn't know Erdogan would be the person depicted.

Erdogan is scheduled to make a state visit to Berlin next month. Many Germans are opposed to his visit due to his authoritarian tendencies and attempts to sway political support among Germany's large Turkish minority. Cem Özdemir, the leader of Germany's Green Party, said July that the Turkish president has transformed his country "into a kind of Turkmenistan or Azerbaijan with censorship, despotism, nepotism and autocracy."

dv/kms (AP, dpa)

