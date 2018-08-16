SPD's Andrea Nahles says Germany may give aid to Turkey

The head of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) Andrea Nahles has said there could be circumstances in which Germany would provide financial assistance to Turkey during its economic crisis.

"A situation might arise where Germany needs to help Turkey, regardless of political tensions with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," Nahles said in an interview published in German Funke media group newspapers on Sunday.

Read more: Opinion: Turkey crisis a threat to Europe's economy?

"Turkey is a NATO partner who we cannot ignore. It is in everyone's interest that Turkey remains economically stable and that the current turbulence involving its currency can be stemmed," Nahles said

Since the beginning of the year, the Turkish lira has dropped more than 35 percent against the US dollar.

Nahles said Erdogan's planned visit to Germany in September was the correct move.

"The federal government must remain in dialogue with Turkey at all levels," she said.

"It is my clear expectation to the Federal Chancellor that, of course, critical issues will also be addressed. In particular, this includes the arrest and detention of German nationals in Turkey," she continued.

Watch video 02:10 Now live 02:10 mins. Share Turkey under 'economic siege' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/336sq Erdogan blames 'economic siege' for lira plunge

Possible IMF aid

According to a report from German news magazine Der Spiegel, Germany has urged Turkey to accept an International Monetary Fund aid program.

The issue is said to have been discussed during a phone call between Germany's Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and his Turkish counterpart Berat Albayrak last Thursday, Spiegel reported.

But this could be made difficult due to tensions between Turkey and the US, which have escalated further over an American pastor Andrew Brunson who is under house arrest in Turkey. Brunson faces up to 35 years in jail if convicted of espionage and terror-related charges, but he maintains his innocence.

Read more: Turkish economic shadow looms over Europe and beyond

The US imposed further sanctions on Turkey and placed sanctions on two leading Turkish ministers, accusing them of serious human rights abuses. Turkey has threatened to hit back with measures of its own.

On Saturday, Erdogan said his country will stand strong against an "attempted economic coup" amid the tensions with the US.

Speaking to thousands of supporters in Ankara, Erdogan said the country was being "threatened by the economy, sanctions, foreign currency, interest rates and inflation."

"We tell them that we see their game and we challenge them," he said.

What is the Andrew Brunson row all about? Alleged connection to failed military coup US pastor Andrew Brunson was first arrested in October 2016, when Turkey was in the immediate throes of a crackdown on suspected instigators of the failed July coup attempt. He is accused of supporting exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen as well as Kurdish militants. Ankara claims Gulen masterminded the coup bid.

What is the Andrew Brunson row all about? Espionage charges Brunson faces charges of "committing crimes on behalf of terror groups without being a member" and espionage. Now subject to house arrest, the 50-year-old pastor faces a prison sentence of up to 35 years if he is convicted on both counts at the end of his ongoing trial.

What is the Andrew Brunson row all about? 'No credible evidence' In July, 2018, Brunson was allowed to leave prison and remain under house arrest, but his request to leave Turkey was denied by authorities. Washington has maintained that there is no credible evidence to support the charges brought against him. "Release Pastor Andrew Brunson now or be prepared to face the consequences," US Vice President Mike Pence warned Turkey.

What is the Andrew Brunson row all about? 'No one dictates to Turkey' US President Donald Trump threatened to slap "large sanctions" on Turkey if it refused to free the Christian pastor. Trump took to Twitter to demand that the pastor be freed, writing: "This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!" In a tit-for-tat tweet, Turkish Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu responded by saying that, "No one dictates [to] Turkey."

What is the Andrew Brunson row all about? US sanctions A week later, on August 1, 2018, the White House announced it was imposing sanctions on two top members of the Turkish government – Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul (above right) and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu – for their roles in Brunson's detention. President Erdogan has said that he will not be swayed by sanctions.

What is the Andrew Brunson row all about? 'Constructive' dialogue But signs of a diplomatic thaw began to appear after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkey's Cavusoglu met in Singapore on the sidelines of a regional summit on August 3. "They [Pompeo and Cavusoglu] spoke about a number of issues and had a constructive conversation," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

What is the Andrew Brunson row all about? Shaky US-Turkey ties The Brunson row is the latest in a series of diplomatic and military disputes between the two NATO allies. The US uses bases in Turkey for its military operations across the Middle East, but the two countries have sparred over numerous issues, including Washington's support for Kurdish fighters in Syria, whom Ankara sees as a threat to its political stability. Author: Shamil Shams



law/aw (AFP, dpa)