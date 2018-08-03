 Turkey′s Erdogan threatens sanctions against US officials over pastor spat | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 04.08.2018

Middle East

Turkey's Erdogan threatens sanctions against US officials over pastor spat

In a tit-for-tat move, the Turkish president said he would freeze the assets of the "American justice and interior ministers." US-Turkish relations have deteriorated over the fate of an imprisoned American preacher.

Clouds over the White House in Washington DC

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday announced tit-for-tat sanctions targeting US officials after Washington imposed financial penalties against Turkey's interior and justice minister earlier this week.

"Today I will give our friends instructions to freeze the assets in Turkey of the American justice and interior ministers, if they have any (such assets)," said Erdogan in a televised speech.

It is unclear which officials will be targeted by the sanctions since the US has different offices for those functions in Turkey. Jeff Session is US attorney general, while Kirstjen Nielsen serves as homeland secretary and Ryan Zinke as interior secretary.

The US Treasury on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu for their role in the detention of 50-year-old Andrew Brunson, an evangelical pastor.

Andrew Bunson

American pastor Andrew Bunson was moved out of prison and placed under house arrest last month

'Needs to come home'

Turkish authorities have charged Brunson with "committing crimes on behalf of terror groups without being a member" and espionage.

Prosecutors have accused him of maintaining links with Fethullah Gulen, a self-exiled cleric based in the US who was wanted by Turkey for allegedly plotting a failed coup in 2016.

Read more: US-Turkey relations 'entering a risky period'

On Friday, State Secretary Michael Pompeo said he discussed Brunson's case with his Turkish counterpart.

"Brunson needs to come home. As do all the Americans being held by the Turkish government," Pompeo told reporters. "They've been holding these folks for a long time. These are innocent people."

Turkish protesters

Members of a Turkish union held protests in front of the US embassy in Ankara to protest Washington-imposed sanctions

'Lose-lose games'

Erdogan on Saturday suggested he did not want deteriorating relations with its military ally to fallout further.

"We don't want to be a party to lose-lose games," Erdogan said. "Moving political and judicial disputes into an economic dimension will be harmful for both sides."

While largely seen as symbolic by analysts, Washington's sanctions through Turkey's currency into a downfall, reaching 5 to a dollar on Friday for the first time in its modern history.

  • Turkish police arrest Turkish soldiers at the Taksim Square

    What is the Andrew Brunson row all about?

    Espionage charges

    Turkish authorites arrested Andrew Craig Brunson in December 2016, following a botched military coup against Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on charges of "committing crimes on behalf of terror groups without being a member" and espionage. Now subject to house arrest, the 50-year-old pastor faces a prison sentence of up to 35 years if he is convicted on both counts at the end of his ongoing trial.

  • Fethullah Gülen and Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    What is the Andrew Brunson row all about?

    Alleged connection to failed military coup

    Brunson was first arrested in October 2016, when Turkey was in the immediate throes of a crackdown on suspected instigators of the failed coup attempt. He is accused of supporting exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen as well as the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey and many allies including the US and the EU. Ankara claims Gulen masterminded the 2016 coup.

  • Brunson waves from a car as he arrives at his house in Izmir

    What is the Andrew Brunson row all about?

    'No credible evidence'

    In July, 2018, Brunson was allowed to leave prison and remain under house arrest, but his request to leave Turkey was denied by authorities. Washington has maintained that there is no credible evidence to support the charges brought against him. "Release Pastor Andrew Brunson now or be prepared to face the consequences," US Vice President Mike Pence warned Turkey.

  • Trump and Erdogan

    What is the Andrew Brunson row all about?

    'No one dictates to Turkey'

    US President Donald Trump threatened to slap "large sanctions" on Turkey if it refused to free the Christian pastor. Trump took to Twitter to demand that the pastor be freed, writing: "This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!" In a tit-for-tat tweet, Turkish Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu responded by saying that, "No one dictates [to] Turkey."

  • Abdulhamit Gul and Suleyman Soylu

    What is the Andrew Brunson row all about?

    US sanctions

    A week later, on August 1, 2018, the White House announced it was imposing sanctions on two top members of the Turkish government – Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul (above right) and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu – for their role in Brunson's detention. President Erdogan has said that he will not be swayed by sanctions.

  • Pompeo and Cavusoglu

    What is the Andrew Brunson row all about?

    'Constructive' dialogue

    But signs of a diplomatic thaw began to appear after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkey's Cavusoglu met in Singapore on the sidelines of a regional summit on August 3. "They [Pompeo and Cavusoglu] spoke about a number of issues, and had a constructive conversation," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

  • Demonstrators burn a US flag

    What is the Andrew Brunson row all about?

    Shaky US-Turkey ties

    The Brunson row is the latest in a series of diplomatic and military disputes between the two NATO allies. The US uses bases in Turkey for its military operations across the Middle East, but the two countries have sparred over numerous issues, including Washington's support for Kurdish fighters in Syria, whom Ankara sees as a threat to its political stability.

    Author: Shamil Shams


ls/rc (AFP, AP)

