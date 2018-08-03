Turkey's Erdogan threatens sanctions against US officials over pastor spat

In a tit-for-tat move, the Turkish president said he would freeze the assets of the "American justice and interior ministers." US-Turkish relations have deteriorated over the fate of an imprisoned American preacher.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday announced tit-for-tat sanctions targeting US officials after Washington imposed financial penalties against Turkey's interior and justice minister earlier this week.
"Today I will give our friends instructions to freeze the assets in Turkey of the American justice and interior ministers, if they have any (such assets)," said Erdogan in a televised speech.
It is unclear which officials will be targeted by the sanctions since the US has different offices for those functions in Turkey. Jeff Session is US attorney general, while Kirstjen Nielsen serves as homeland secretary and Ryan Zinke as interior secretary.
The US Treasury on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu for their role in the detention of 50-year-old Andrew Brunson, an evangelical pastor.
'Needs to come home'
Turkish authorities have charged Brunson with "committing crimes on behalf of terror groups without being a member" and espionage.
Prosecutors have accused him of maintaining links with Fethullah Gulen, a self-exiled cleric based in the US who was wanted by Turkey for allegedly plotting a failed coup in 2016.
Read more: US-Turkey relations 'entering a risky period'
On Friday, State Secretary Michael Pompeo said he discussed Brunson's case with his Turkish counterpart.
"Brunson needs to come home. As do all the Americans being held by the Turkish government," Pompeo told reporters. "They've been holding these folks for a long time. These are innocent people."
Members of a Turkish union held protests in front of the US embassy in Ankara to protest Washington-imposed sanctions
'Lose-lose games'
Erdogan on Saturday suggested he did not want deteriorating relations with its military ally to fallout further.
"We don't want to be a party to lose-lose games," Erdogan said. "Moving political and judicial disputes into an economic dimension will be harmful for both sides."
While largely seen as symbolic by analysts, Washington's sanctions through Turkey's currency into a downfall, reaching 5 to a dollar on Friday for the first time in its modern history.
ls/rc (AFP, AP)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Washington is slapping sanctions on Turkey's justice and interior ministers over what it says are trumped-up charges against a US citizen. Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson is facing 35 years in prison in Turkey. (01.08.2018)
After Turkey's foiled coup attempt in 2016, many supporters of exiled Muslim cleric Fetullah Gulen were driven out of the country. But in Germany, the movement is increasingly gaining influence, writes Gunnar Köhne. (13.07.2018)
Evangelical Christian pastor Andrew Brunson ran a church in the Turkish city of Izmir. He faces two separate terms of 15 and 20 years in prison if convicted. (16.04.2018)
The United States and Turkey have agreed to deal with the row over detained US pastor Andrew Brunson diplomatically. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned Turkey of serious consequences if the pastor is not released. (03.08.2018)