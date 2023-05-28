SPD chief: Climate protests need 'proportionate' response

Following police raids against the Last Generation movement, Saskia Esken from Germany's ruling SPD party warned against using heavy-handed tactics on climate protesters.

One of two top leaders of Germany's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) warned Sunday against clamping down too hard on climate activists that have staged disruptive protests in recent months.

Members of the Last Generation movement have glued themselves to roads, abseiled from motorway bridges and thrown food at a painting by Claude Monet, among other widely-publicized stunts.

On Wednesday, police carried out nationwide raids targeting members of the group.

Some 170 officers searched more than a dozen flats and business premises in seven German states and seven suspects were arrested and accused of forming or supporting a criminal organization.

A few days later, the group wrote an open letter to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is also from the SPD party. In the letter,

they offered to halt the protests if Scholz's government agreed to a citizens' assembly to explore how to end Germany's use of fossil fuels by 2030.

What did the SPD leader say?

SPD's Saskia Esken, who leads the party together with her co-chair Lars Klingbeil, told DPA news agency that the movement should be monitored by security agencies. At the same time, she said it is important that the "means used by the authorities are always proportionate and not excessive."

Esken said excessive means could lead to further radicalization of the movement.

The politician said the climate activists' concerns are significant and urgent and added she understands their impatience.

"Even if politics has moved considerably in recent years and the movement could consider that a success, from this sense of urgency, everything we do seems too little and too late," she said.

On the flip side, Esken said she understood why many people are angry about streets being blocked as a result of the demonstrations.

Protesters held up a banner during a protest in solidarty with the Last Generation activists who were arrested this week

UN chief urges protection for climate activists

On Friday, United Nations Antonio Guterres also spoke out in support of climate protesters following this week's raids.

"Climate advocates — led by the moral voice of young people — have kept the agenda moving through the darkest of days," Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres told DPA.

"They must be protected, and we need them now more than ever."

The spokesman said protesters were "instrumental at pivotal moments in pushing governments and business leaders to do much more," adding that global climate targets would be far out of reach without their efforts.

The UN official qualified his comments, however, by saying: "Obviously governments have a responsibility to uphold the law and uphold security."



Demand for speed limits and public transport subsidies

The climate activists deny being criminals, although several have already been convicted of criminal offenses and some have received prison sentences.

Last Generation says it has seen a surge in support since the raids, citing higher participation numbers at its rally.

A statement from the group noted that they have received numerous donations in the wake of the raids.

The group advocates for a more effective climate policy to prevent imminent "climate collapse."

It has demanded further subsidies for public transport and the introduction of a 100-kilometer-per-hour (62 mph) speed limit on motorways.

Autobahns in Germany are famous for having no speed limit in places and 130-kilometer limits in others.

