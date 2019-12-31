 Spanish billionaire fined €52 million for smuggling Picasso painting | News | DW | 16.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Spanish billionaire fined €52 million for smuggling Picasso painting

Spanish authorities had deemed the painting a national treasure and insisted it stay in Spain. The 83-year-old art collector, who owned the painting, was convicted of smuggling and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Frankreich | «Kopf einer jungen Frau» von Pablo Picasso (picture-alliance/dpa/Bildfunk/Guardia Civil)

A billionaire art collector was handed an 18-month jail sentence and fined €52 million ($58 million) on Thursday for attempting to smuggle a Pablo Picasso painting abroad without official permission.

A Spanish court found 83-year-old Jaime Botin, the ex-chairman of Spanish bank Bankinter, had tried to take the painting "Head of a Young Woman" out of the country illegally.

Botin is unlikely to serve his prison sentence due to his old age and because he is a first-time offender.

Watch video 02:20

Picasso exhibition in Potsdam highlights wife Jacqueline

The painting, designated by Spain as "unexportable" on the grounds of "cultural interest," was produced in 1906 and is valued at €26 million — putting the fine at twice the painting's estimated value.

Botin purchased the painting in London in 1977. Customs officials seized the painting from his yacht on the French island of Corsica in 2015.

Read moreJudge rules Picasso painting sold to escape Nazis can stay with New York Metropolitan

His lawyers argued that the painting should not have been subjected to an export ban because it was purchased abroad and was housed on a British-flagged vessel.  Madrid's High Court in the ruling released on Thursday said Botin had been informed by the British auction house Christie's that he would need official permission to sell the painting in a London auction.

Read moreBuried 'Picasso' painting revealed as hoax – report

The court also said that Botin took the painting to the Mediterranean port city of Valencia and ordered the captain of the yacht to "hide it from authorities."

Botin denied the charges, saying that he had been taking the painting to Switzerland for safekeeping.

Read moreRockefeller art auction breaks records

The contested work is currently on display at the Reina Sofia modern art museum in Madrid. The painting depicts a woman with long black hair against an earth-toned color scheme.

Watch video 04:32

In Picasso's footsteps through Barcelona

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

lc/stb (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

Man charged over damaged Picasso in London gallery

The 20-year-old suspect is in custody after allegedly ripping the painting worth 20 million pounds. The incident occurred at London's famous Tate Modern gallery. (31.12.2019)  

Buried 'Picasso' painting revealed as hoax – report

Following an anonymous tip, writer Mira Feticu has found a painting buried in a Romanian forest which appeared to be a stolen Picasso. However, two theater directors now claim it was all part of their publicity stunt. (19.11.2018)  

Judge rules Picasso painting sold to escape Nazis can stay with New York Metropolitan

German businessman Paul Leffmann sold Picasso's "The Actor" in 1938 to escape Nazi Germany with his wife. His great-grand-niece has lost a lawsuit aimed at returning the piece to the family estate. (08.02.2018)  

Rockefeller art auction breaks records

The personal art collection of David Rockefeller and his wife, Peggy, has gone under the hammer at Christie's. Just one day in, the auction has already broken the record as the most expensive private collection. (09.05.2018)  

Picasso portrait fetches nearly £50 million at auction

A painting by the world-renowned artist trumped expectations at a London sale. The work has a strong autobiographical appeal, as it is believed to depict not only one of Picasso's muses, but a future lover as well. (01.03.2018)  

WWW links

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Picasso exhibition in Potsdam highlights wife Jacqueline  

In Picasso's footsteps through Barcelona  

Related content

Tate Modern Gebäude London

Man charged over damaged Picasso in London gallery 31.12.2019

The 20-year-old suspect is in custody after allegedly ripping the painting worth 20 million pounds. The incident occurred at London's famous Tate Modern gallery.

Eingang zum Prado Muesum in Madrid

Spain's Prado Museum turns 200 19.11.2019

The Prado Museum opened its doors on November 19, 1819. Today, the museum is a mecca for art lovers in the heart of Madrid.

Verschollen geglaubte Kunstwerke kehren zurück

Watercolor stolen by Nazis returned to original museum 04.12.2019

Another piece of the infamous Gurlitt trove is being returned to its original home. An early 20th-century work by German expressionist Christian Rohlfs is headed back to the Kunstmuseum Moritzburg in Halle.

Advertisement