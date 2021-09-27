Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Pablo Picasso

Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) was a Spanish painter, sculptor, printmaker, stage designer, playwright and poet. Best known for his Cubist works, he is considered one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

Picasso was a child prodigy and learned a lot from his father who taught at an art school. Art experts differentiate between various stages in his artistic development, namely the Blue, Rose, African-Influenced, Cubist and Crystal Periods before the painter turned to classicism and surrealism later on. Among his most famous works are "Les Demoiselles d'Avignon" (1907), and "Guernica" (1973), depicting a scene from the Spanish Civil War.

Pablo Picasso Temple de la Paix in Vallauris aus Peter Nestler, Picasso in Vallauris, 2020, (Filmstill) © Peter Nestler © Succession Picasso/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2021

Pablo Picasso's image in East and West Germany 27.09.2021

Communist activist or genius of contemporary art? Picasso was viewed through drastically different ideological lenses in former East and West Germany.
Gertrude Stein sitting on a sofa in her Paris studio, with a portrait of her by Pablo Picasso, and other modern art paintings hanging on the wall behind her 1930

Gertrude Stein: A complex pioneer of modernism 26.07.2021

The icon of 20th-century literature, who died 75 years ago, was a Jewish-American lesbian author and art collector — who also had ties with pro-Nazi officials.
ARCHIV 2012 *** epa03054057 A file photo dated 04 January 2012 shows the Picasso 'Woman's head' on display in the National Gallery of Athens, Greece. Burglars broke into the National Gallery in the pre-dawn hours on 09 January 2012 and took unknown number of paintings including Picasso's 1939 'Woman's Head' EPA/CHRISTINA ZACHOPOULOU ++

Greek authorities recover stolen Picasso from gorge 29.06.2021

A construction worker has admitted to stealing Picasso's "Woman's Head" from the National Gallery in Athens. But the painting had a unique marking that made it impossible to sell.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: A preview of Sandro Botticelli's Young Man Holding a Roundel at Sotheby's on January 22, 2021 in New York City. Sotheby’s will offer the painting as part of the annual Masters Week sales series. The work is estimated to sell for in excess of $80 million, which will establish it in art market history as one of the most significant portraits to ever appear at auction. Cindy Ord/Getty Images/AFP

Most expensive artworks sold at auction 30.01.2021

Da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" holds the record for the most expensive work of art to go under the hammer. Munch and Van Gogh also make the list, and a Monet painting has broken the record for auctioned impressionist art.
Künstler: Kemany Wa Lehulere Titel: Once Bitten, Twice Shy (Detail) 2016 Schulbänke, Zahnprothesen mit Blattgold überzogene Bücher, Stahl 5-teilig Copyright: Kemany Wa Lehulere, Courtesy Stevenson Cape Town / Johannesburg

Read my lips: Oral pleasure and pain in art 02.11.2020

The oral cavity in art: Germany's first comprehensive exhibition dedicated entirely to the mouth opens at the Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg.

Rona Pondick LITTLE BATHERS (DETAIL) 1990/91 Plastik, 500-teilig (Unikate) je 6,4 x 12,1 x 10,2 cm Marc and Livia Straus Family Collection © Rona Pondick, Courtesy die Künstlerin und Marc Straus, New York

Watch that mouth: An art exhibition goes oral 02.11.2020

The mouth is a part of the body that guarantees sustenance — and can offer pleasure. The Wolfsburg show "In aller Munde" explores how artists from antiquity to the present have immortalized it.
A view of the “Y-block” office building, adorned with a concrete mural by artists Pablo Picasso and Carl Nesjar, as workers begin taking down the mural before the building is torn down, in central Oslo, Norway July 27, 2020. NTB Scanpix/Lise Aserud via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NORWAY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NORWAY.

Oslo: Picasso murals removed from building damaged in right-wing car bombing 28.07.2020

Construction workers have started to remove two Picasso artworks from a government building in Oslo. They had been badly damaged during the car bombing by right-wing terrorist Anders Breivik in 2011.

Ein Medienschaffender fotografiert beim einem Presserundgang ein riesiges Porträt von Pablo Picasso, in der Fondation Beyeler in Riehen. Vom 3. Februar 2019 bis 26. Mai 2019 präsentiert die Fondation die Ausstellung : Der junge Picasso-Blaue und Rosa Periode. Sie umfasst über 80 Werke aus der Phase von 1901 bis 1906 und ist die bislang umfangreichste Ausstellung des Museums. Foto: Winfried Rothermel ACHTUNG: BITTE BEACHTEN SIE DIE KÜNSTLER-URHEBERRECHTE | Verwendung weltweit

Who are Picasso's heirs? Auction at Sotheby's reignites dispute 09.06.2020

In London, several works of art by Pablo Picasso are on sale to the highest bidder. The auction has also opened old family wounds inflicted by the painter.
Raffle organizer Peri Cochin, wearing a protective face mask, poses with the painting Nature Morte, 1921 by Spanish painter Pablo Picasso after the charity raffle official draw to designate the winner of the Picasso oil painting for 100 euros at Christie's auction house in Paris, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Italian woman wins valuable Picasso painting in charity raffle 20.05.2020

The painting was an oil-on-canvas by the Spanish painter from 1921. The woman won the painting in a charity raffle that raised money for African water projects.
Bildnummer: 52042789 Datum: 10.01.1996 Copyright: imago/UPI Photo Girl with a Pearl Earring - Gemälde von Johannes Vermeer - PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY , Objekte; 1996, Bild, Bilder, Gemälde, Das Mädchen mit dem Perlenohrring,; , hoch, Kbneg, Einzelbild, Freisteller, Malerei, Kunst, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika, , o0 Ohrring

Uncovering the secrets of mysterious works of arts 11.05.2020

There is more to many iconic paintings than meets the eye. From a mysterious musical notation found in a Da Vinci piece to figures hidden among layers of paint, these masterworks have unique stories to tell.

Ausstellung Pablo Picasso. Kriegsjahre 1939 bis 1945 in der Kunstsammlung NRW im K20 vom 15.2. — 14.6.2020 Pablo Picasso, Trois têtes de mouton / Drei Schafschädel / Three Lamb's heads, 17.10.1939, Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofia, © Succession Picasso/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn, 2019, Photographic Archives Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofia #K20Picasso #K20

Art in times of war: Picasso during WWII 14.02.2020

When the Nazis occupied France, they labeled Pablo Picasso's art "degenerate," yet the painter stayed in Paris. The show "Pablo Picasso: The War Years 1930-1945" delves into the relationship between his art and the war.
HANDOUT - 18.08.2015, Frankreich, Korsika: Das Standbild eines Videos der Guardia Civil zeigt zeigt eine Expertin, die «Kopf einer jungen Frau» von Pablo Picasso untersucht. Der prominente spanische Milliardär, Ex-Bankier und Kunstsammler Jaime Botin ist wegen des Versuchs des illegalen Exports des Gemäldes von Picasso zu 18 Monaten Haft und zur Zahlung einer Geldstrafe von 52,4 Millionen Euro verurteilt worden. (Bestmögliche Bildqualität, zu dpa Illegaler «Picasso-Export»: Spanier muss 52 Millionen zahlen) Foto: Guardia Civil/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Spanish billionaire fined €52 million for smuggling Picasso painting 16.01.2020

Spanish authorities had deemed the painting a national treasure and insisted it stay in Spain. The 83-year-old art collector, who owned the painting, was convicted of smuggling and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Tate modern fall incident. A general view of Tate Modern art gallery, where emergency crews attended a scene following the arrest of a 17-year-old male on suspicion of attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was thrown from the tenth floor viewing platform (top left). Picture date: Sunday August 4, 2019. See PA story POLICE Tate. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire URN:44487214 |

Man charged over damaged Picasso in London gallery 31.12.2019

The 20-year-old suspect is in custody after allegedly ripping the painting worth 20 million pounds. The incident occurred at London's famous Tate Modern gallery.
DW Business - International

DW Business - International 21.12.2019

Russia, Ukraine, EU agree on new gas deal, Telecoms firm Orange convicted over suicides, Picasso painting giveaway in charity raffle
Insider tip for Marrakesh

Insider tip for Marrakesh 12.12.2019

At the gates of the lively city in Morocco, there is a place of tranquility: "ANIMA - Return to Paradise". DW's Volker Witting visited the imaginative garden world created by Austrian multimedia artist André Heller.

28 May 2014 (c) picture-alliance/dpa/G. Horcajuelo epa04229761 French artist Pierre Soulages poses for photographs in front of one of his paintings on display during the exhibition 'The Outrenoir(s) of Pierre Soulages: European Museums and Foundations' at the new Soulages Museum in Rodez, southern France, 28 May 2014. The museum dedicated to the Outrenoir's master will open its doors to the public as from 31 May. The exhibition runs until 05 October 2014. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

'Master of black': Pierre Soulages gets Louvre retrospective for his 100th birthday 11.12.2019

The only other artists to have been given such Louvre shows during their lifetime were Chagall and Picasso: As the French painter turns 100, he is celebrated through a retrospective at the world's largest art museum.
Show more articles