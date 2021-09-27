Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) was a Spanish painter, sculptor, printmaker, stage designer, playwright and poet. Best known for his Cubist works, he is considered one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.

Picasso was a child prodigy and learned a lot from his father who taught at an art school. Art experts differentiate between various stages in his artistic development, namely the Blue, Rose, African-Influenced, Cubist and Crystal Periods before the painter turned to classicism and surrealism later on. Among his most famous works are "Les Demoiselles d'Avignon" (1907), and "Guernica" (1973), depicting a scene from the Spanish Civil War.