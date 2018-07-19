 Spain rescues nearly 1,000 migrants at sea over two days | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 28.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Spain rescues nearly 1,000 migrants at sea over two days

Despite an overall decline in the number of migrants into Europe the sea crossing appears more dangerous than ever. International organizations will meet in Geneva Monday to discuss the crisis.

Silhouette of migrants aboard rescue boat with sea in background.

The Spanish coast guard has rescued nearly 1,000 migrants from the Mediterranean Sea over the past two days.

The maritime rescue service said it pulled more than 200 people from 10 boats Saturday morning, adding to the more than 770 migrants rescued Friday from another 52 boats.

One successful dinghy crammed with more than 30 migrants startled sunbathers as it landed on a tourist beach on Friday, with its occupying fleeing into the surrounding sand dunes as police gave chase.

Watch video 02:03
Now live
02:03 mins.

Migrants switch to western Mediterranean route

As Libyan authorities have cracked down on human traffickers, making it more difficult for migrants trying to reach Europe from the North African country, would-be asylum seekers trying to reach the continent have moved to Algeria and Morocco for their jumping-off point.

Correspondingly, the flow of migrants into Italy has declined while the traffic into Spain has surged. More than 20,000 have arrived in 2018.

Despite a dramatic decline in the overall flow of migrants into Europe this year, the sea-crossing appears to have become more perilous than ever.

For the fifth straight year more than 1,500 people have died trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean Sea, according to the United Nations.

Read more: Migrants force entry into Spain's Ceuta

Watch video 01:43
Now live
01:43 mins.

EU migration policy in focus after failures

Climbing death rate

More than 1.2 million migrants, many of them fleeing civil war in Syria, sectarian violence in Iraq or a resurgent Taliban in Afghanistan arrived in Europe in 2015 and 2016. Last year the overall number dropped to little more than 700,000, according to Eurostat.

So far this year just 55,000 migrants have arrived in Europe, less than half the amount at this time last year, according to the UN migration agency.

But Spain has now overtaken Italy as the primary landing point, with 17,000 migrants arriving this year — twice as many as in 2017, according to the interior ministry.

The UN and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) are planning a meeting in Geneva on Monday to address the crisis.

Watch video 02:14
Now live
02:14 mins.

Aid group accuses Libya of leaving migrants to drown

"Despite incredibly low numbers arriving to Italy, the per capita death or the rate of death per 1,000 people may be at its highest point since the emergency began," IOM spokesman Joel Millman told journalists Friday.

The international meeting will focus on a collective approach to making rescues at sea more manageable. But it's unclear which government officials will attend the closed-door meeting.

Earlier this week the European Commission unveiled a plan for "regional disembarkation platforms" that would likely be located outside of the European Union to process migrants rescued at sea.

So far the plans remain vague with no indication of potential host countries but EU officials indicate that they are looking at North Africa.

Read more: EU should create crisis unit for migrants

bik/aw (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

EU's Frontex warns of new migrant route to Spain

Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri has warned that Spain could see a significant increase in migrant arrivals. The news comes ahead of the European Commission's new proposal to strengthen EU external borders with more guards. (07.07.2018)  

More than 600 migrants force entry into Spain's African exclave of Ceuta

The migrants attacked police with plastic bottles of excrement and quick lime as they stormed a fortified border fence. The incident further increases pressure on Spain which has seen a surge in migrant arrivals by sea. (27.07.2018)  

Italy to temporarily allow migrant arrivals pending EU talks

The EU's naval rescue operation Sophia had been paused over Italian threats not to allow migrant disembarkation at its ports. Rome is now giving the EU five weeks to find a solution to share the migration burden. (23.07.2018)  

EU should create crisis unit for migrant arrivals - Italian PM

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wants a new EU agency to oversee the distribution of migrants picked up at sea. Last weekend, he struck an ad-hoc deal with six EU states to take more arrivals from Africa. (19.07.2018)  

Libyan coast guard abandoned migrants to die in Mediterranean, says rescue charity

An aid group has blamed both Libya's coast guard and Italy's interior minister for the deaths of a woman and child in a stricken raft. Libya and Italy reject the accusations. (18.07.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Migrants switch to western Mediterranean route  

EU migration policy in focus after failures  

Aid group accuses Libya of leaving migrants to drown  

Related content

Migrants switch to western Mediterranean route 27.07.2018

The UN's migration agency says about 55,000 migrants have reached European shores so far in 2018. Over the last years, most of them used to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, but since the new Italian government started turning them away, many switched to Spain.

Italien - Flüchtlingsboote - Mittelmeer

Italy to temporarily allow migrant arrivals pending EU talks 23.07.2018

The EU's naval rescue operation Sophia had been paused over Italian threats not to allow migrant disembarkation at its ports. Rome is now giving the EU five weeks to find a solution to share the migration burden.

Spanien | Hunderte Migranten stürmen spanische Exklave Ceuta

More than 600 migrants force entry into Spain's African exclave of Ceuta 26.07.2018

The migrants attacked police with plastic bottles of excrement and quick lime as they stormed a fortified border fence. The incident further increases pressure on Spain which has seen a surge in migrant arrivals by sea.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont leaves for Belgium after failed extradition bid

Report: Turkey's Erdogan to make state visit to Germany

Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharian arrested

Stargazers witness longest 'blood moon' of 21st century