 More than 600 migrants force entry into Spain′s African exclave of Ceuta | News | DW | 26.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

More than 600 migrants force entry into Spain's African exclave of Ceuta

The migrants attacked police with plastic bottles of excrement and quick lime as they stormed a fortified border fence. The incident further increases pressure on Spain which has seen a surge in migrant arrivals by sea.

African migrants seen climbing the border between Morocco and Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta

Over 600 African migrants reached the Spanish North African exclave of Ceuta on Thursday after storming the heavily fortified border fence separating the Spanish territory from Morocco.

Around 800 migrants tried to force entry into Ceuta at dawn but some of them were stopped by Moroccan police.

This is the biggest attempt to force entry in Ceuta since February 2017, when more than 850 migrants entered the Spanish territory over four days.

The migrants used circular saws, shears and mallets to cut through the wire. They hurled plastic bottles of excrement and quick lime, a skin irritant, and makeshift flamethrowers to deter police from intervening.

The Spanish Red Cross said in a tweet that 132 migrants were hurt in the mass charge. Some policemen also sustained injuries.

The incident further increases pressure on Spain which has seen a surge in migrant arrivals by sea in recent years. In the past few weeks itself, favorable weather in the Strait of Gibraltar, the narrowest passage of the Mediterranean Sea separating Spain from Morocco, has prompted more and more migrants to undertake the perilous sea journey.

Spain's Maritime Rescue Service said it picked up 332 people in the Mediterranean on Thursday. On Wednesday, it rescued 424 people.

Illegal arrivals by sea have more than doubled from last year to almost 17,000 so far this year, according to Interior Ministry data. The arrivals have strained services in some towns in southern Spain.

The dramatic increase in migrant arrivals is also a result of Italy — the busiest gateway for migrants arriving in Europe via the Mediterranean — putting in place aggressive measures to stem migrant arrivals on its shores.

ap/bw (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • SOS head coordinator Nick Romaniuk and rubber boat (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    First on site

    At around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 31, the search-and-rescue vessel Aquarius, along with the Libyan coast guard, was alerted by the Italian Rescue Maritime Coordination Center (IMRCC) that a rubber boat was in distress in international waters. Aquarius is manned by rescue workers from SOS Mediteranee, medics from Doctors without Borders (MSF) and a nautical and technical crew.

  • People in a rubber boat in the Mediterranean (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    People in distress

    Aquarius made first contact with the rubber boat in international waters at around 11:00 a.m. Soon after, the SOS head coordinator was informed by IMRCC that the Libyan coastguard would take charge of the rescue operation. As people in the overcrowded rubber boat, visibly in distress, waved frantically, Aquarius was instructed to standby and wait for further instructions.

  • Two men help an exhausted rescued woman on board the Aquarius (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Helping hand

    Two hours later, and with no Libyan coastguard in sight, the Aquarius was able to convince the IMRCC and the Libyans to allow them to rescue children, women and families. They evacuated 39 vulnerable people. They had to leave the remaining 80-90 men on the rubber boat to the Libyan coastguard. The Aquarius has the capacity to carry 500 rescued people.

  • MSF teammates hug MSF nurse Sylvie (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    All in it together

    MSF nurse Sylvie was on board the Aquarius' fast-speed rescue boat, whose personnel identified medical and vulnerable cases later evacuated to the NGO ship. Over the course of three missions, the staff saved 292 people from more than 20 countries, the majority from sub-Saharan Africa. Besides showing signs of dehydration, exhaustion and weakness, some also displayed signs of physical abuse.

  • MSF logistician Francois interacts with two children on board the Aquarius (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Having fun

    As parents rested on the ship's deck, MSF logistician Francois took a moment to interact with the newly arrived children. Those rescued got a chance to bond with the ship's crew as well as to express themselves in safe and secure surroundings.

  • A doctor sits behind a desk and asks questions of a man with children (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Doctor's orders

    Dr. Dan from California gave each new arrival a check-up to see whether anyone was in need of urgent medical care. Once on land, those rescued are examined by local medical staff in Italy.

  • A man sits on deck the Aquarius holding a baby wrapped in a blanket in his arms (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Holding tight in rough weather

    As the vessel pitched and rolled in strong winds, SOS Mediteranee team member Theo cuddled a child rescued the day before. "As a seaman it's your duty to save anybody in distress," he said. "We all shed tears yesterday. I had a baby and children in my arms. We helped some women. What's the most important is to get all these out people out of the water, to save them and for them to survive."

  • Woman sing and gesture aboard the Aquarius (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Thanking the Lord

    As the Aquarius approached the Sicilian city of Messina, the designated Italian port of safety, many of the rescued women began singing French and English gospel songs praising the Lord and thanking him for safe passage across the Mediterranean Sea.

  • Francois helps men, women and children disembark from the Aquarius (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    On terra firma

    Francois personally helped all 292 men, women and children disembark. "Emotionally it was really hard, because once the last guy stepped out on shore, it was over. I could just call everyone and say disembarkation successfully finished, and then I felt empty."

  • A small boy kisses a man on his cheek (DW/F. Warwick)

    NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

    Thank-you kiss

    These lucky people made it to Europe. According to international NGOs figures, between 750,000 and 900,000 immigrants and asylum-seekers remain trapped in Libya, whose migrant detention centers the UN has called inhumane. Many see merely one way out: to attempt to cross one of the world's most deadly seas in rubber dinghies that can only be considered floating death traps.

    Author: Filip Warwick


DW recommends

Ceuta: Where first and third world collide

The Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla on the north African coast are a land border between two continents. Every year, thousands try to reach the two cities by land and sea, as Guy Hedgecoe reports from Ceuta. (27.04.2015)  

How far will southern Spain's resources for refugees go?

When the Aquarius docked in Valencia, the 630 migrants on board were welcomed by over 2,400 volunteers and medical staff. But what happens to those who arrive from Morocco? Santiago Saez reports from Cadiz and Madrid. (17.07.2018)  

Will Italy's refugee stance bring down the EU?

As EU leaders try to agree on how to deal with migrants already in, or trying to make it to Europe, Italy's far-right, anti-EU parties look to reap the benefits of discontent. Megan Williams reports from Rome. (28.06.2018)  

EU's Frontex warns of new migrant route to Spain

Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri has warned that Spain could see a significant increase in migrant arrivals. The news comes ahead of the European Commission's new proposal to strengthen EU external borders with more guards. (07.07.2018)  

Spain rescues over 500 migrants from Mediterranean

The migrants were from various countries in North and sub-Saharan Africa. Three of the boats were in such a poor condition that they sank moments after the people were rescued from them. (27.05.2018)  

Hundreds of migrants storm Spain's Ceuta, clashing with police

Spanish authorities said 11 guards in a territory in North Africa were injured when some 500 people forced their way through a border fence. The rush came as Morocco threatened it could let more migrants through. (17.02.2017)  

Surge in migrant arrivals in Spain

Recent numbers of migrants arriving on European shores suggest shifting migration routes. While numbers in Italy fell sharply in July and August, Spain is experiencing a peak in refugee numbers. (18.08.2017)  

Italy gives Libya ships, equipment as more migrants reported lost

Italy has said it will donate more ships and equipment to help the Libyan coast guard intercept Europe-bound migrants on the Mediterranean Sea. The news came amid reports of another shipwreck. (03.07.2018)  

NGO ship rescues Europe-bound migrants in Mediterranean

The search-and-rescue ship Aquarius saved nearly 300 people in the Mediterranean Sea over Easter. European maritime authorities prevented the NGO workers from rescuing 80-90 men during one operation. (23.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration link  

Audios and videos on the topic

Migrants find conditions in Spain no better than at home  

Aquarius migrant rescue convoy docks in Spain  

Hundreds of migrants storm the Spanish enclave Ceuta  

Related content

Spanien Die Lage der Flüchtlinge in Cadiz | San Carlos Borromeo in Madrid

How far will southern Spain's resources for refugees go? 17.07.2018

When the Aquarius docked in Valencia, the 630 migrants on board were welcomed by over 2,400 volunteers and medical staff. But what happens to those who arrive from Morocco? Santiago Saez reports from Cadiz and Madrid.

Spanien, Algeciras: Bucht von Algeciras

Strait of Gibraltar: Holiday resorts plagued by drug dealing, human traffickers 13.07.2018

Mayday from holiday paradise: In the Spanish province of Cadiz locals are troubled by drug dealing, tobacco smuggling and gangs of human traffickers. Stefanie Müller reports from Algeciras near Gibraltar.

Moroccan women used as 'mules' to avoid tariffs 11.05.2018

Most of Morocco's imports come by way of Spain — many through the enclave of Ceuta on Morocco's northern coast. Some importers take advantage of a loophole to avoid paying customs duties. But it's Morocco's most vulnerable women who really pay the price.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 