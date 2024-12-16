Somaliland unfazed by Somalia-Ethiopia compromise

Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland says its deal to give Ethiopia access to the Red Sea in exchange for recognition as an independent state still stands.

The authorities in Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland say their agreement to grant landlocked Ethiopia access to the sea in exchange for recognition remains intact despite Somalia and Ethiopia's deal to end the feud it caused.

"The relationship between Somalia and Ethiopia, that is their business. We are minding our own business," Somaliland's special envoy to the African Union, Abdulahi Mohammud, told DW.

"Any country that tries to interfere in our own internal affairs with regards to case of Somalia, vis a vis Ethiopia, that are two different issues that concerns the two countries, not us."

Somalia had maintained that Ethiopia's deal with Somaliland in January infringed on its sovereignty and territory. In terms of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) Ethiopia and Somaliland signed in January, Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland in exchange for access to the Red Sea.

Reduced tensions in Horn of Africa

Tensions had peaked in April with the expulsion of Ethiopia's ambassador to Somalia and the exclusion of Ethiopian troops from an African Union peacekeeping force to Somalia.

But last week, Turkey announced that Ethiopia and Somalia's leaders reached a compromise to end their nearly year-old bitter dispute following hours of talks in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Ankara Declaration would ensure Ethiopia's long-desired access to the sea. But the two sides agreed to work together on commercial arrangements and bilateral agreements that would ensure Ethiopia access to the sea under Somalia's sovereign authority.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (L), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) and Somali President hassan Sheikh Mohamud (R) Image: DHA

Technical talks are due to start in February and be completed within four months. "The meaning of technical arrangement is to discuss how the agreement will be implemented," Abdurahman Seid, London-based Horn of Africa political analyst, told DW. But the talks next year should settle the major differences between the two countries, Seid said.

"What we know is [Ethiopia's] Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has accepted the sovereignty of Somalia. This core thing is that the president of Somalia had set it as a precondition. It said that the reason is that the agreement with Somaliland does not respect the sovereignty of Somalia. And this was accepted by the Ethiopian side."

Where does it leave Somaliland's push for recognition?

Seid told DW that in diplomatic language, mention of no "return to the past” in the Ankara Declaration implies that the Somaliland-Ethiopia MoU no longer holds.

"[The Ethiopia-Somaliland] has become voided, Seid said.

Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi was sworn in as president of Somaliland on December 12 Image: Solomon Muche/DW

Somaliland unilaterally declared independence in 1991 but is not recognized by the African Union or the United Nations as an independent state.

Election campaigns in Somaliland this year focused on the deal with Ethiopia. The new President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, said it lacked transparency and promised a review to ensure the deal aligns with Somaliland's strategic interests and broader goals for recognition.

In his recent inaugural address, he pledged to intensify efforts to gain international recognition for Somaliland and implement the agreement with Ethiopia.

"The previous administration has signed an MoU with Ethiopia, and we were pursuing, making sure [the MoU] is finalized legally through parliamentary channels and the legal channels of from both sides. It was at that stage that there is a new administration," Abdullahi said.

"We have an agreement, a bilateral agreement on the bases of an MOU, it is standing, It's between Somaliland Ethiopia. What Ethiopia does with Somalia, that's a completely different just a different story. As far as we are concerned, we have a binding MOU and we are pursuing it."

What could come next?

According to the Horn of Africa analyst, Abdurahman Seid, there is a chance that the forthcoming talks between Ethiopia and Somalia could explore alternatives to the MoU between Somaliland and Ethiopia.

"Now they will try to reach a new approach with Turkey mediation. This can be about ports of Berbera, Kismayu about any port of Somalia. Although they set a time frame, it may take long period of time,” he said.

Ethiopia is in dire need of an access to a port to facilitate trade and, according to Seid, it seems to be exploring all options. But Ethiopia and Somalia needs to establish trust.

"Ethiopia should not be a threat for Somalia and Somalia should not be a threat for Ethiopia. What will happen to countries that have a problem with Ethiopia, such as Eritrea and Egypt? Building trust takes time."

