Slovakia's foreign policy at stake in election

Alexandra von Nahmen
09/29/2023September 29, 2023

Slovakia heads to the polls in parliamentary elections that could see the country reversing its military support for Ukraine, forging closer ties to Moscow. There's growing skepticism in the country over the West's approach to the conflict.