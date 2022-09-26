  1. Skip to content
Alexandra von Nahmen

Alexandra von Nahmen is a long-time foreign correspondent for DW. Her focus is on Europe's international relations, security policy, and NATO.

After years of reporting from Russia, the United States and various crisis regions, Alexandra von Nahmen is now in charge of DW’s Bureau in Brussels.

Alexandra von Nahmen is one of DW’s most experienced international correspondents. She covered Russia and President Putin for five years as DW’s Moscow Bureau Chief. She reported from the most dangerous flash points in Europe and beyond, covering the war in Georgia, ethnic cleansing in Kyrgyzstan, the NATO mission in Afghanistan and the war against the so-called Islamic State in Iraq.

She was then DW’s White House Correspondent during Donald Trump’s presidency with a special focus on transatlantic relations and security cooperation. Now at the heart of Europe, she covers the EU institutions and NATO, remaining especially interested in issues such as counter-terrorism and security policy.

Stories by Alexandra von Nahmen

Giorgia Meloni laughing

Italy's shift to the right is dangerous for EU

Italy's shift to the right is dangerous for EU

Italy's post-fascists are jubilant. DW's Alexandra von Nahmen looks at the consequences for the European Union.
Alexandra von Nahmen
Commentary
Politics
September 26, 2022
The electoral poster of Matteo Salvini, leader of the Lega party, and the electoral poster of Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Fratelli d Italia party leaders ,and poster Forza Italia political party

Meloni edges closer to power

Meloni edges closer to power

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has promised to revive the country and put the interests of Italians first.
Politics
September 24, 2022
02:46 min
Malta's Roberta Metsola is the new president of the European Parliament

Metsola wants to 'truly reform the European Parliament'

Metsola wants to 'truly reform the European Parliament'

43-year-old Maltese conservative Roberta Metsola, new President of the EU Parliament, spoke with DW about her agenda.
Politics
January 18, 2022
03:24 min
Poles protests abortion ban

Poland aims to establish pregnancy register

Poland aims to establish pregnancy register

The Polish government aims to tighten abortion laws by creating a official registry of all pregnancies.
Health
January 8, 2022
03:27 min
Lithuania is struggling to cope with an unexpected rise in illegal border crossings by migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

Record migrant crossings into Lithuania

Record migrant crossings into Lithuania

Lithuania says it detained some 2,366 migrants in July, compared with 473 in June, and 81 for all of 2020.
Politics
August 14, 2021
03:38 min
Europa Ursula von der Leyen im Europäischen Parlament

How is von der Leyen doing?

How is von der Leyen doing?

Ursula von der Leyen's fans and critics take stock after her first year as EU Commission President.
Politics
December 1, 2020
03:05 min
