Alexandra von Nahmen is one of DW’s most experienced international correspondents. She covered Russia and President Putin for five years as DW’s Moscow Bureau Chief. She reported from the most dangerous flash points in Europe and beyond, covering the war in Georgia, ethnic cleansing in Kyrgyzstan, the NATO mission in Afghanistan and the war against the so-called Islamic State in Iraq.

She was then DW’s White House Correspondent during Donald Trump’s presidency with a special focus on transatlantic relations and security cooperation. Now at the heart of Europe, she covers the EU institutions and NATO, remaining especially interested in issues such as counter-terrorism and security policy.