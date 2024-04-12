NATO foreign ministers discuss threat of hybrid attacks

PoliticsEuropeNATO foreign ministers discuss threat of hybrid attacksTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsEuropeAlexandra von Nahmen in Brussels12/04/2024December 4, 2024In Brussels, NATO foreign ministers are discussing how to protect critical infrastructure from sabotage. In the past, China and Russia have been accused of funding covert attacks against member states of the alliance. https://p.dw.com/p/4niwkAdvertisement