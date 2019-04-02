'Sex orgy' during youth match shocks German soccer club

A local German football team unwittingly rented out its clubhouse for a wild sex orgy that took place while the Under-13 youth team was out on the pitch, Bild newspaper reported on Monday.

Parents and management at the club in the small town of Wetter, near Dortmund, were shocked by the debauchery, which has led to a legal battle with the tenant.

Walter-Julius Stolte rented the FC Wetter clubhouse in mid-March for what he claimed was a bachelor’s party. In the party announcement, guests were invited to "not only a fantastic buffet and an extensive selection of drinks," but also "ample opportunity for unadulterated dirty fun."

Whilst the youth team was playing a league match, dozens of cars arrived at the clubhouse and men were reportedly seen smoking outside in bathrobes.

Wetter FC Chairman Fatih Esbe was then notified by the football coach that something appeared to be awry.

"It was said that mattresses were carried to the clubhouse," club treasurer Peter Pierskalla told Bild.

Esbe then went to go check out what was going on. "When I arrived, all the people were already inside. The windows were taped all around. I wanted to get in, but they did not let me in," said Esbe, who is still stunned two weeks after the incident.

Although Esbe had a key, he reportedly wasn't allowed in by security.

Two days after the alleged bachelor's party, the club management met Stolte to reach an agreement to end the contract, but the renter refused to cancel it and threatened anyone claiming it was a swinger's party with a libel lawsuit.

In a further twist, Stolte was once in the 1980s and most recently from 2011 to 2015 chairman of Wetter FC.

The club is now attempting to take legal and administrative action against Stolte.

