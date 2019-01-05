Saudi woman fleeing family to be granted asylum: Thailand

A Saudi woman detained at the airport in Bangkok says she will be killed if Thai immigration officials return her to Saudi Arabia. The UN refugee agency is expected to approve her asylum claim.
A young Saudi woman who says she is fleeing her family can stay in Thailand and is expected to be granted asylum in another country, the head of Thailand's immigration police said on Monday.
Major General Surachate Hakparn said the woman, 18-year-old Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, had been placed "under the care" of the UN's refugee agency.
"The High Commission told me she will be granted asylum in a third country within five days," he added.
Alqunun says she has suffered physical and psychological abuse by family members and fears for life if she is returned to Saudi Arabia.
What we know so far:
'She is very frightened'
Alqunun says her male relatives in Saudi Arabia beat her, threatened to kill her and locked her in her room for six months for cutting her hair. While the family was on holiday in Kuwait, she escaped on a flight to Bangkok, HRW said.
"She is very frightened, she is very tired. She has been awake for four days," Phil Robertson, HRW deputy director told DW.
Thailand usually returns refugees and asylum seekers to their country of origin. The southeast Asian country does not recognize their status and often arrests them before deporting them.
Germany's ambassador to Thailand, Georg Schmidt, wrote on Twitter that Berlin shared "the considerable concern for Rahaf Mohammed and are in contact with the Thai side and with the embassies of the countries she has turned to."
