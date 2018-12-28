 Saudi women step on face veils in online protest | News | DW | 29.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Saudi women step on face veils in online protest

Women in Saudi Arabia are stepping on face veils and posting photos of the act on social media, with some telling how they were forced to cover their face in the conservative kingdom. Others have condemned the campaign.

Two women wearing the face veil niqab

Using the hashtag "the niqab under my foot," several Saudi Arabian women have posted photos of themselves stomping on the face veils some are forced to wear in the conservative kingdom.

The online campaign is the latest protest by Saudi women against strict dress codes in the country. Though there are no federal laws dictating what women should wear, the police and the judiciary have long enforced the dress code in accordance with Sharia — Islamic law based on the Quran which effectively governs the kingdom.

But in recent days, women have taken to Twitter to share their stories about being forced to wear niqabs, a veil in which only the eyes show. Some have discussed the suffocating nature of the garment.

Others simply posted photos showing them stepping on the garment, with some also writing a short text in the post. The one below says, "You made my life miserable. I hate you."

Watch video 03:17
Now live
03:17 mins.

German state mulls headscarf ban for girls

'Disrespectful'

Not all Saudi women are on board with the protest, with some even calling the hashtag "disrespectful" to those committed to wearing the face veils.

Niqabs are not the only religious dress Saudi women have campaigned against recently. Last month, several women wore their abayas — baggy, all-covering robes mandatory for Saudi females — inside out in protest. 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in March that women should decide for themselves  whether to wear abayas and niqabs and could dress more casually, but Saudi women say nothing has changed in practice.

  • American teen Hannah Shraim wearing hijab (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Martin)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Hijab

    Most Islamic scholars agree that the hijab, which covers the head and neck, and comes in any number of shapes and colors, must be worn by Muslim women. American teen Hannah Schraim is seen wearing one here while playing with her brother.

  • Saudi Arabian woman wearing a chador (picture alliance/JOKER/K. Eglau)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Chador

    The chador, which is usually black, is a body-length outer garmet often worn in Iran and among modern-minded women in the Gulf States, as here in Saudi Arabia. It is not fastened with clasps or buttons and therefore has to be held closed by the wearer.

  • Women seen wearing niqab in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Niqab

    A niqab is a veil and scarf that covers the entire face yet leaves the eyes free. It covers a woman's hair, as it falls to the middle of her back and some are also half-length in the front so as to cover her chest. Here it is being worn by women attending a rally by Salafi radicals in Germany.

  • Women wearing various abaya at an Arab fashion show (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Haider)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Abaya

    An abaya is a loose-fitting, full-length garment designed to cover the body. It may come in many different styles, as seen here at an Arab fashion show, and is often worn in combination with hijab or niqab.

  • Women wearing burqas cast votes in Pakistan parliamentary elections. (AP)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Burqa

    The burqa is the most extensive of all Muslim garments, covering the entire body from head to toe. It traditionally has a woven mesh area around the eyes to allow women to see. In this case enabling them to cast their ballots in Pakistani parliamentary elections.

  • Queen Rania of Jordan, wearing no veil as she speaks with women wearing hijab at a refugee facility in Greece. (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    No veil

    Queen Rania of Jordan says that Islam does not coerce women to wear any head coverings, and that it is more important to judge a woman by her ethics and values, rather than what she wears. She is seen here meeting with refugees in Greece.

    Author: Jon Shelton


dv/cmk (Reuters)

Each day at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Saudi Arabia: Women take the wheel as driving ban lifted

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on women driving. While the few women who have driver's licenses are thrilled about hitting the road, activists warned that the journey to full women's rights will be a long one. (24.06.2018)  

Austria's controversial 'burqa ban,' a year on

With few burqa wearers in Austria, police have often been forced to deal with the absurd side effects of the law. Public opinion, however, remains divided one year after the country banned full-face coverings. (01.10.2018)  

Saudi Arabia: Prince says women should decide whether to wear robes, face veils

Prince Mohammed bin Salman says women should choose for themselves whether they want to wear black robes and face coverings. Although his remarks could signify a big step for women's rights, there was one catch. (19.03.2018)  

Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

The Quran calls for women to dress modestly, though interpretations as to what that means vary. Here an overview of the most common types of clothing worn by Muslim women. (06.02.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

German state mulls headscarf ban for girls  

Related content

Internationaler Frauentag 2018 - Barcelona, Spanien

Amnesty International report highlights women's fight against oppression 10.12.2018

Amnesty International has highlighted the growing role of women in the global fight for human rights in a new report. But it slammed "tough guy" leaders for the policies that make such activism necessary.

Saudi Arabien | Verschleierte Frauen

Saudis arrest man seen in video eating with woman at work 10.09.2018

An Egyptian national has been arrested in Saudi Arabia after he was seen eating breakfast with a woman on a video. She was feeding him by hand and the conservative backlash in the kingdom has been swift.

Bangladesch Rohingya Flüchtlinge Solarenergie bei Cox’s Bazar

Inciting hatred against Rohingya on social media 25.08.2018

The violent escalation of the Rohingya conflict in Myanmar last year resulted in hundreds of thousands of refugees. An inflammatory discourse, mainly on social media, was partly to blame for the crisis.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 