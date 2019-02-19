 Saudi crown prince vows to improve ties on first visit to India | News | DW | 20.02.2019

News

Saudi crown prince vows to improve ties on first visit to India

Saudi Arabia's crown prince has pledged investment and counterterrorism support on his first visit to India. Mohammed bin Salman's visit comes amid tension in the subcontinent after last week's suicide attack in Kashmir.

Narendra Modi greets Mohammed bin Salman at New Delhi airport

India's leader usually sends a junior official to welcome foreign dignitaries. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke protocol Tuesday to personally greet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in New Delhi.

The pair announced on Wednesday that they had signed several agreements to boost bilateral investment, infrastructure, tourism, housing and communications. The crown prince voiced the potential for $100 billion (€88 billion) in investment and vowed to help counter terrorism and cybercrimes through enhanced cooperation. 

Bin Salman said he regarded Indian people as Saudi Arabia’s "friends" and that the two countries had ties dating back centuries.

"Since we remember ourselves, we know Indian people as friends, and they are part of building Saudi Arabia in the past 70 years," he said, seemingly a reference to migrant labor in the Kingdom.

Diplomatic role

The visit to India has been hailed a "new chapter in bilateral relations" by the Indian Foreign Ministry. It comes just days after a suicide bomb attack in the disputed Kashmir territory left dozens of Indian paramilitary police dead.

India has blamed Pakistan for the attack, accusing Islamabad of supporting Kashmir rebels.

Bin Salman, who also visited neighboring Pakistan on the weekend, made no mention of the country in his pledge to help India fight terrorism.

Watch video 02:00
Now live
02:00 mins.

Kashmir conflict: Decades of violent dispute

But his office has indicated he was trying to assist in a diplomatic role to ease tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

"Our objective is to try to de-escalate tensions between the two countries, neighboring countries, and to see if there is a path forward to resolving those differences peacefully," Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Monday.

Pakistan has long been an ally of Saudi Arabia, and was criticized last year for attending an investment summit in Riyadh, boycotted by other world leaders over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Read more: Saudi Arabia diplomacy limited by relationship with Islamabad

Saudi Arabia has come under fire over several other issues, namely the country's human rights record  and its role in the conflict in Yemen.

The crown princes is scheduled to leave India for China on Wednesday night, where he is expected to announce further cooperation on Beijing's Belt and Road infrastructure developmentinitiative.

Trade boost

Saudi Arabia is India's main supplier of crude oil, and ties are being extended beyond energy to build a strategic partnership, India's Foreign Ministry said last week. Bilateral trade is already worth $28 billion.

The two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding over India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, signaling Saudi Arabia's commitment to help build ports and highways.

Saudi Aramco's investments also include plans to help build the $44 billion Ratnagiri Refinery, which would become the largest single location refinery complex in the world.

The crown prince on his earlier stop in Pakistan also signed $20 billion in deals, half of this going to an oil refinery in the country's southwest.

nn, jm/msh (Reuters, AFP)

  • A still image taken from CCTV video claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as he arrives at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Vanishes into thin air

    October 2: Prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to obtain an official document for his upcoming marriage to his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz. He never emerged from the building, prompting Cengiz, who waited outside, to raise the alarm.

  • Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Confusion over whereabouts

    October 3: Turkish and Saudi officials came up with conflicting reports on Khashoggi's whereabouts. Riyadh said the journalist had left the mission shortly after his work was done. But Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the journalist was still in the consulate.

  • In this February 1, 2015, file photo, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Murder claims

    October 6: Turkish officials said they believed the journalist was likely killed inside the Saudi consulate. The Washington Post, for which Khashoggi wrote, cited unnamed sources to report that Turkish investigators believe a 15-member team "came from Saudi Arabia" to kill the man.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a business forum during his visit to Budapest, Hungary.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Ankara seeks proof

    October 8: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia to prove that Khashoggi left its consulate in Istanbul. Turkey also sought permission to search the mission premises. US President Donald Trump voiced concern about the journalist's disappearance.

  • Virgin Group's Richard Branson stands in front of SpaceShipTwo during the rocket plane's worldwide debut.

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Davos in the Desert' hit

    October 12: British billionaire Richard Branson halted talks over a $1 billion Saudi investment in his Virgin group's space ventures, citing Khashoggi's case. He also pulled out of an investment conference in Riyadh dubbed the "Davos in the Desert." His move was followed by Uber's Dara Khosrowshahi, JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and a host of other business leaders.

  • Turkish police forensic experts arrive at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Search operation

    October 15: Turkish investigators searched the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The search lasted more than eight hours and investigators removed samples from the building, including soil from the consulate garden and a metal door, one official said.

  • A man holds a poster of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Death after fistfight

    October 19: Saudi Arabia finally admitted that Khashoggi died at the consulate. The kingdom's public prosecutor said preliminary investigations showed the journalist was killed in a "fistfight." He added that 18 people had been detained. A Saudi Foreign Ministry official said the country is "investigating the regrettable and painful incident."

  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    'Grave mistake'

    October 21: Saudi Arabia provided yet another account of what happened to Khashoggi. The kingdom's foreign minister admitted the journalist was killed in a "rogue operation," calling it a "huge and grave mistake," but insisted that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had not been aware of the murder. Riyadh said it had no idea where Khashoggi's body was.

  • A patrol boat being loaded onto a ship

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Germany halts arms sales

    October 21: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany would put arms exports to Saudi Arabia on hold for the time being, given the unexplained circumstances of Khashoggi's death. Germany is the fourth largest exporter of weapons to Saudi Arabia after the United States, Britain and France.

  • default

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Strangled to death, dissolved in acid

    October 31: The Turkish prosecutor concluded that Khashoggi was strangled to death soon after entering the consulate, and was then dismembered. Another Turkish official later claimed the body was dissolved in acid. Turkish President Erdogan said the order to murder the journalist came from "the highest levels" of Saudi Arabia's government.

  • Saudi Arabia's Human Rights Commission President makes a speech at the UN

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Grilled at the UN

    November 5: Saudi Arabia told the United Nations it would prosecute those responsible for Khashoggi's murder. This came as the United States and dozens of other countries raised the journalist's death before the UN Human Rights Council and called for a transparent investigation.

  • Hatice Cengiz

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Fiancee in mourning

    November 8: Khashoggi's fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, wrote on Twitter that she was "unable to express her sorrow" upon learning that the journalist's body was dissolved with chemicals. "Are these killers and those behind it human beings?" she tweeted.

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses media at Ankara airport (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Presidential Press Service )

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Turkey shares audio recordings

    November 10: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reveals that officials from Saudi Arabia, the US, Germany, France and Britain have listened to audio recordings related to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

  • Men gather at the symbolic funeral service for murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Fatih Mosque courtyard in Istanbul. (Reuters/M. Sezer)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Symbolic funeral prayers

    November 16: A symbolic funeral prayer for Khashoggi is held in the courtyard of the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul. Yasin Aktay, advisor to President Erdogan, speaks at the service.

  • Turkish police search two villas with the help of sniffer dogs as part of the investigation into murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi (Reuters/O . Orsal)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Saudi-owned villas searched

    November 26: Turkish forensic police bring the investigation to the Turkish province of Yalova, where sniffer dogs and drones search two Saudi-owned villas in the village Samanli.

  • Amnesty International demonstrator hold up signs outside the barricaded Saudi Arabia Consulate in Istanbul to mark 100 day since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (Reuters/M. Sezer)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    100 days since killing

    January 10: Amnesty International Turkey members demonstrate outside the Saudi Arabia Consulate in Istanbul, marking 100 day since the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. One woman holds up a street sign which reads "Jamal Khashoggi Street". The organization has called for an international investigation into the case.

  • Türkei Istanbul | Protest gegen Mord an Jamal Khashoggi vor Konsulat Saudi-Arabiens (picture-alliance/abaca/Depo Photos)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    Saudi murder trial begins

    January 3: The Khashoggi trial begins in Saudi Arabia, where state prosecutors say they will seek the death sentence for five of the eleven suspects. A request for the gathered evidence has been send to Turkish authorities. A date for the second hearing has not yet been set.

  • UN human rights expert Agnes Callamard shakes hands with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara (pictur-alliance/AP Photo/Turkish Foreign Ministry/C. Ozdel)

    Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

    UN inquiry team in Turkey

    January 28: Agnes Callamard, who is leading the UN probe into the handling of the Khashoggi case, arrives in Ankara where she meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The human rights expect will stay in the country for the rest of the week to speak with prosecutors and others involved in the case.

Saudi women refugees in Germany: Still living in fear

Saudi women who have fled to Germany to request asylum continue to live under threat from their families. DW spoke with four such women and human rights experts who suspect the Saudi Embassy's involvement. (19.02.2019)  

Why Kashmir attack could spark a military confrontation in South Asia

The militant attack in India-ruled Kashmir has once again put New Delhi and Islamabad on a war footing. Analysts at the Munich Security Conference say it is a setback to those who wish to see lasting peace in the region. (15.02.2019)  

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gets warm welcome in Pakistan

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced billions for Pakistan's struggling economy as he arrived for a two-day state visit. Islamabad is the first stop on his three-nation tour of Asia. (17.02.2019)  

Saudi slowdown spells uncertain future for India's migrant workers

The southern Indian state of Kerala is one of the biggest exporters of low-skilled labor to the Gulf region. The downturn in S Arabia has seen many workers returning - with harrowing stories and worries about the future. (19.08.2016)  

India PM Modi in Saudi Arabia for trade push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Saudi Arabia hoping to secure trade ties as Indian demand for oil booms. The PM also sought to talk security for the millions of Indian expatriates working in the kingdom. (03.04.2016)  

Airbus chief slams Germany's Saudi Arabia arms export bans

Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders has said Germany's policy of blocking weapons sales with German components to Saudi Arabia is divisive. He warned that "German-free" product lines might need to be developed. (16.02.2019)  

Jamal Khashoggi: How Pakistan 'ignored' journalist's murder to secure Saudi loan

While many pulled out of the ongoing Saudi investment summit citing the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Pakistani PM Imran Khan chose to rub shoulders with the Saudis to seal a bailout package. Social media reacts. (24.10.2018)  

Saudi Arabia diplomacy limited by relationship with Islamabad

The Saudi crown prince's visit to India and Pakistan comes during a flashpoint between the South Asian arch rivals. Riyadh maintains friendship with New Delhi, despite its long relationship with Pakistan's military. (20.02.2019)  

China's New Silk Road faces resistance from India, partners

The highly ambitious Belt and Road Initiative promises to fortify China as an economic superpower. But negotiations around the Bangladesh, China, India and Myanmar Economic Corridor are proving contentious. (02.06.2018)  

Jamal Khashoggi: A mysterious disappearance and death

Official Saudi statements on the fate of journalist Jamal Khashoggi have changed several times since he disappeared at the Istanbul consulate on October 2. DW traces the most important events in this intricate case. (22.10.2018)  

