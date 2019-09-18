Saudi blogger Raif Badawi goes on prison hunger strike

Saudi dissident Raif Badawi has started a hunger strike as the conditions of his imprisonment have reportedly worsened. The blogger had been arrested and lashed for insulting the country's strict interpretation of Islam.
Imprisoned blogger Raif Badawi has launched a hunger strike over mistreatment by the Saudi prison officials, his wife Ensaf Haidar said on Twitter on Friday.
She added that officials have so far failed to respond, but "the prison director wants Raif to continue the strike!!!"
Former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler reported that the Saudi authorities were "intensifying their ill-treatment" of the 35-year-old Badawi.
"As part of their cruel crackdown, they've just confiscated his books & crucial medication," tweeted Cotler, who serves as head of the Montreal-based Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights.
Read more: From Badawi to Khashoggi: Freedom of speech in Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities arrested Badawi on the charge of "insulting Islam" in 2012. Badawi had criticized the kingdom's theocentric system and urged "freedom and respect" for differing ideas in his blog.
Eventually, Badawi was sentenced to 10 years in prison, 1,000 lashes, and a fine. He received his first set of 50 lashes in a public whipping in 2015. Since the beginning of his imprisonment, he reportedly went on hunger strike on at least two occasions.
In 2015, Badawi received DW Freedom of Speech Award.
Badawi's wife, Ensaf Haidar, sought refugee in Canada with their three children. She continues to advocate for her husband's release.
In a rare rebuke to Riyadh this week, US Vice President Mike Pence urged Saudi Arabia to free Badawi, whom Pence described as one of the defenders of religious liberty "despite unimaginable pressure."
"And the American people stand with them," Pence said.
Earlier this year, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) sent a team to Saudi Arabia to lobby for Badawi's release and freeing of 29 other incarcerated journalists.
Ensaf Haidar, wife of blogger Raif Badawi, who was sentenced to 1,000 lashes by a Saudi court, appeared at DW's Berlin headquarters to accept the Freedom of Speech Award. She announced the creation of a new foundation. (11.09.2015)
The journalist Raif Badawi has been in prison for five years. His crime was writing critically about politics and society in Saudi Arabia. The fight for his release goes on. (17.06.2017)
The face of imprisoned blogger Raif Badawi is a symbol of Saudi Arabia's repression of free speech. His iconic image has now been joined by others who have been imprisoned — even murdered — for expressing their views. (26.02.2019)
Raif Badawi has started a hunger strike protesting against new prison conditions, according to his wife. Ensaf Haidar said her husband has been on strike since Tuesday; she pleaded for him to be pardoned. (11.12.2015)
In a prize ceremony at the Global Media Forum in Bonn, Germany, on Tuesday, June 23, 2015, Deutsche Welle celebrated the winners of it annual prize competition "The Bobs – Best of Online Activism". (23.06.2015)
Washington, which usually refrains from criticizing human rights violations in Saudi Arabia, has called for the release of blogger Raif Badawi. The writer was whipped and sentenced to prison for "insulting Islam." (19.07.2019)