Raif Badawi

Raif Badawi is a Saudi Arabian human rights activist and blogger. In November 2014 he was sentenced to ten years in prison, a fine and 1000 lashes - to be administered 50 at a time over 20 weeks for insulting Islam.

Badawi, who has been in prison since 2012, was scheduled to be beaten in public every Friday. But Amnesty International reported on January 16, 2015, that the punishment was cancelled on medical grounds. On February 25, DW awarded Badawi its inaugural Freedom of Speech prize. This is a collection of our latest content on the jailed blogger. Activists and governments from around the world have protested and Deutsche Welle has joined the move for his release.

TOPSHOT - Ensaf Haidar holds a picture of her husband Raif Badawi after accepting the European Parliament's Sakharov human rights prize on behalf of her husband, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on December 16, 2015. Raif Badawi is a Saudi Arabian blogger and author of a website, detained since 2012 on the charge of breaking Saudi technology laws and insulting religious figures. / AFP / PATRICK HERTZOG (Photo credit should read PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images)

Raif Badawi: 9 years in a Saudi prison 17.06.2021

Despite international pressure and efforts to secure his release, this week marks the ninth anniversary of the Saudi dissident's arrest.
ARCHIV - 21.11.2015, Frankreich, Straßburg: Ensaf Haidar, Ehefrau des inhaftierten saudischen Bloggers Raif Badawi, hält ein Bild ihres Mannes während einer Pressekonferenz im Europäischen Parlament. Zahlreiche Autoren haben sich in einem Appell an Bundespräsident Steinmeier und Außenminister Maas (beide SPD) für den inhaftierten saudi-arabischen Blogger Raif Badawi eingesetzt. Foto: Patrick Seeger/EPA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Would Canadian citizenship free Saudi blogger Raif Badawi? 25.03.2021

Officials say the imprisoned Saudi blogger Raif Badawi would be welcome in Canada, where his family lives. His wife hopes for an early release before Ramadan, if Saudi Arabia agrees.

ARCHIV - 21.11.2015, Frankreich, Straßburg: Ensaf Haidar, Ehefrau des inhaftierten saudischen Bloggers Raif Badawi, hält ein Bild ihres Mannes während einer Pressekonferenz im Europäischen Parlament. Zahlreiche Autoren haben sich in einem Appell an Bundespräsident Steinmeier und Außenminister Maas (beide SPD) für den inhaftierten saudi-arabischen Blogger Raif Badawi eingesetzt. Foto: Patrick Seeger/EPA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

German writers call for release of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi 14.09.2020

Saudi dissident Raif Badawi has been imprisoned and lashed for allegedly "insulting Islam" in an online forum he created to discuss liberal values. The writers urged Berlin "to save the life of our colleague."
Ensaf Haidar. Ensaf Haidar, wife of blogger Raif Badawi, takes part in a rally for his freedom, Tuesday, January 13, 2015 in Montreal. Amnesty International says today's scheduled flogging of blogger Badawi was postponed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz URN:22120008

German writers call for support for imprisoned blogger Raif Badawi 14.09.2020

More than 50 writers have appealed to the German government to demand the release of imprisoned Saudi blogger Raif Badawi.
Wien, Schottenring. Protest vor dem King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue. Sudiarabisches Zentrum für Interreligiösen Dialog. Mit Ensaf HAIDAR, Frau des Bloggers Raif Badawi, der in Saudarabien zu 1000 Peitschenhieben und einer 10 Jährigen Haftstrafe verurteilt wurde. Seine Frau kämpft für seine Freilassung. Protest gemeinsam mit den Grünen, Alev KORUN, Ulrike LUNACEK; |

Imprisoned Saudi blogger Raif Badawi's wife 'fears the worst' 14.02.2020

Ensaf Haidar has said she's not been able to contact her jailed husband Raif Badawi for over a month. Raif Badawi is currently in the middle of his 10-year sentence after he spoke out against religion in Saudi Arabia.

Wien, Schottenring. Protest vor dem King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue. Sudiarabisches Zentrum für Interreligiösen Dialog. Mit Ensaf HAIDAR, Frau des Bloggers Raif Badawi, der in Saudarabien zu 1000 Peitschenhieben und einer 10 Jährigen Haftstrafe verurteilt wurde. Seine Frau kämpft für seine Freilassung. Protest gemeinsam mit den Grünen, Alev KORUN, Ulrike LUNACEK; |

Wife of jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi inspired by global solidarity 14.01.2020

Saudi blogger Raif Badawi recently began a new hunger strike after nearly eight years in prison. His wife, Ensaf Haidar, is calling for his release and says people are becoming more courageous in Saudi Arabia.
THE CANADIAN PRESS 2015-06-16. Ensaf Haidar, wife of Raif Badawi, stands next to a poster of a book of articles written by the imprisoned Saudi blogger, Tuesday, June 16, 2015 in Montreal. More than seven years after Raif Badawi was thrown in prison, lawyers and allies of the Saudi blogger are increasingly lobbying foreign governments in an effort to secure his release as Saudi Arabia prepares to host next year's G-20 meeting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson URN:44714740 |

Jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi ends hunger strike, says wife 22.09.2019

The wife of Saudi blogger Raif Badawi says he has ended his hunger strike after being visited in jail by a Saudi human rights commissioner. Badawi was lashed publicly and jailed in 2014 for allegedly insulting Islam.
ARCHIV - 22.05.2015, Berlin: Meinungsfreiheit ist ein Menschenrecht steht auf einem Plakat vor der Botschaft von Saudi Arabien. Demonstraten forderten die Freilassung des saudischen Bloggers Raif Badawi. (zu dpa Freiheits-Atlas: «Atmosphäre der Furcht» in China und Saudi-Arabien vom 31.01.2018) Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Saudi blogger Raif Badawi goes on prison hunger strike 20.09.2019

Saudi dissident Raif Badawi has started a hunger strike as the conditions of his imprisonment have reportedly worsened. On Friday, Ensaf Haidar spoke with DW about her husband's situation.
23.03.2018, USA, Washington: Mohammed bin Salman (l), Kronprinz und Außenminister von Saudi-Arabien, spricht vor einem gemeinsamen Abendessen mit Mike Pence, Vizepräsident der USA. Foto: SPA/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Mike Pence urges Saudi Arabia to free blogger Raif Badawi 18.07.2019

Washington, which usually refrains from criticizing human rights violations in Saudi Arabia, has called for the release of blogger Raif Badawi. The writer was whipped and sentenced to prison for "insulting Islam."
Raif Badawi ist ein saudischer Internet-Aktivist und politischer Gefangener. Quelle: privat/Amnesty International Privat/Amnesty International ISTANBUL, TURKEY - (ARCHIVE) : A file photo dated May 6, 2018 shows Prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, Turkey. Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi died after a brawl inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Saudi Arabia announced Saturday. Omar Shagaleh / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer. picture-alliance/AA/O. Shagaleh

From Badawi to Khashoggi: Freedom of speech in Saudi Arabia 26.02.2019

The face of imprisoned blogger Raif Badawi is a symbol of Saudi Arabia's repression of free speech. His iconic image has now been joined by others who have been imprisoned — even murdered — for expressing their views.
Raif Badawi Award 2018 (c) Friedrich Naumann Stiftung 2018

Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism win Raif Badawi Award 10.10.2018

The independent network of journalists ARIJ has won the 2018 award for courageous reporting. The prize comes as the recent disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has underlined the job's dangers.
09.08.2018, Jemen, Saada: Ein jemenitischer Junge wird medizinisch versorgt, nachdem er einen Luftangriff auf einen Schulbus überlebt hat. Bei einem Luftangriff auf einen Schulbus im Jemen sind nach Angaben des Internationalen Komitees vom Roten Kreuz (IKRK) mindestens 50 Menschen getötet worden, die meisten davon Kinder und Teenager. Weitere 77 Menschen seien verletzt worden, sagte der Sprecher des Gesundheitsministeriums, al-Hadri, der Deutschen Presse-Agentur. Das Ministerium, das von schiitischen Huthi-Rebellen geführt wird, macht ebenso wie der Iran das von Saudi-Arabien geführte Militärbündnis für den Angriff nördlich der Hauptstadt Sanaa verantwortlich. Foto: Abdulkareem Al-Zarai/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: Cynicism as reason of state 10.08.2018

Saudi Arabia continues to wage war in Yemen, disregarding the high number of civilian casualties. The regime also mistreats its own people. Riyadh’s conduct is extreme, says Kersten Knipp.

***Achtung: SCHLECHTE Qualität - nur KLEIN und innerhalb des Artikels verwenden!*** Samar Badawi Menschenrechtsaktivistin Saudi-Arabien *** undatiert, privat

Saudi Arabia detains two prominent women activists, including Raif Badawi's sister 01.08.2018

Saudi officials have arrested two award-winning women's rights activists, who have been campaigning for years to end the male guardianship system in the Islamic kingdom. This comes despite Riyadh's recent social reforms.
Saudi Arabia's new Defense Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdelaziz Al Saud, born in 1980 (probably the world's youngest minister of Defence) seen leading the operation Decisive Stormair campaign, launched against Houthi militants in Yemen, from the main command centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 26, 2015. Photo by Balkis Press/ABACA. |

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman: Reformer and hard-liner 05.11.2017

He is known as "MBS" or "Mr. Everything." As the king's favorite son, he is in line to take power in Saudi Arabia. However, the role Mohammed bin Salman plays in Riyadh has two sides.
#FreedomofSpeech Bloggers at risk – a campaign for awareness and asylum

Saudi blogger Raif Badawi marks 5 years in prison 17.06.2017

The journalist Raif Badawi has been in prison for five years. His crime was writing critically about politics and society in Saudi Arabia. The fight for his release goes on.
ARCHIV 2003 **** FILE- In this Monday, Oct. 6, 2003 file photo, Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh with the 'Kingdom Tower' photographed through a window of the 'Al-Faislia Tower' in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh. Saudi Arabia¿s stock exchange has opened up to direct foreign investment for the first time. The decision to open up the Tadawul stock exchange on Monday comes at a crucial time for Saudi Arabia, whose revenue has taken a hit from the plunge in oil prices over the past year. The kingdom is the world¿s largest exporter of crude. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File) © picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schreiber

UN scrutinizes Saudi Arabia's anti-terror laws 04.05.2017

A UN rights expert has been given unprecedented access to review the Saudi kingdom's terrorist legislation. However, he has been denied access to journalists and rights activists detained on terror charges.
