Raif Badawi is a Saudi Arabian human rights activist and blogger. In November 2014 he was sentenced to ten years in prison, a fine and 1000 lashes - to be administered 50 at a time over 20 weeks for insulting Islam.

Badawi, who has been in prison since 2012, was scheduled to be beaten in public every Friday. But Amnesty International reported on January 16, 2015, that the punishment was cancelled on medical grounds. On February 25, DW awarded Badawi its inaugural Freedom of Speech prize. This is a collection of our latest content on the jailed blogger. Activists and governments from around the world have protested and Deutsche Welle has joined the move for his release.