Justin Shilad
Image: privat

Stories by Justin Shilad

Protesters from Reporters Without Borders, including one holding a sign showing imprisoned Saudi Arabian blogger Raif Badawi, demonstrate outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Berlin

World must still speak out for jailed journalists

Saudi blogger Raif Badawi is free. But the world still needs to speak out against the crackdown on press freedom.
Guest commentary
Press Freedom
March 12, 2022
