Saudi Arabia displays recovered drones and missiles, points to Iran

Saudi Arabia has displayed recovered evidence from the oil attack that it says points to Iran. It showed the wreckage of what it said were cruise missiles and drones.
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday displayed the burned remnants of what it said were cruise missiles and drones used in a major attack against oil infrastructure earlier this month.
It said a total of 25 drones and missiles were fired at two oil plants. Defense Ministry spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said the recovered weapons included Iranian Delta Wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and "Ya Ali" cruise missiles.
"The attack was launched from the north and unquestionably sponsored by Iran," he told a news conference. "The evidence ... that you have seen in front of you, makes this undeniable."
Read more: Shock and awe, but few surprises as oil prices spike
The attack, which severely reduced Saudi Arabia's oil output was claimed by the Houthi rebel group in Yemen, an Iranian-backed force that is battling a Saudi-backed coalition for control of the country.
Saudi Arabia's Malki said the attack could not have originated in Yemen, saying the Houthi movement was "covering up" for Iran.
A spokesman for the Iranian president said the Saudis were misguided in their claims.
"The press conference proved that Saudi Arabia knows nothing about where the missiles and drones were made or launched from and failed to explain why the country's defence system failed to intercept them," Hesameddin Ashena said on Twitter.
Global test
The de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said the attack was a "real test" of global will, state media reported on Wednesday.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due to hold talks with the Saudis later on Wednesday, after US President Donald Trump vowed further sanctions against Iran.
The US supports Saudi Arabia in its claims that the attacks came from Iran or its proxies.
