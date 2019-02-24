 Saudi Arabia appoints first female ambassador to US | News | DW | 25.02.2019

News

Saudi Arabia appoints first female ambassador to US

Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud replaces the brother of Crowned Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as the Saudi ambassador to the US. Her appointment comes as the kingdom is becoming more progressive on women's rights.

Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud (Getty Images/AFP/F. Nureldine)

Saudi Arabia appointed its first female ambassador on Sunday, Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud to serve as the kingdom's top diplomat in the United States.

She replaces Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, the son of King Salman and the younger brother of Crowned Prince Mohammed Bin Salman who is returning to Riyadh to become the Middle Eastern kingdom's deputy defense minister.

Read more: Saudi women refugees in Germany: Still living in fear

"I will work with God's permission to serve my country, its leaders and all its children, and I will spare no effort to that end," Princess Reema wrote on Twitter after her appointment.

Two decades in US

Princess Reema lived in the US for 20 years while her father, Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, served as the Saudi ambassador. She studied at George Washington University before returning to Saudi Arabia.

She worked in the kingdom's private sector before joining the General Sports Authority, where she championed women's participation in sports and focused on increasing women's empowerment.

Read more: Saudi women step on face veils in online protest

Her appointment as ambassador comes as Saudi Arabia is moving towards granting women some freedoms. Last year, the Saudi government allowed women to drive.

However, the oil-rich nation has also arrested women's rights activists as part of a wider crackdown on any perceived dissent. 

Women also have to seek permission from a male guardian on issues such as getting married, obtaining a passport or traveling abroad.

  • Saudi Arabien - Schülerinnen - Symbolbild (Getty Images/AFP/F. Nureldine)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    1955: First school for girls, 1970: First university for women

    Girls have not always been able to go to school like these students in Riyadh. Enrollment at the first school for girls, Dar Al Hanan, began in 1955. The Riyadh College of Education, the first higher education institution for women, opened in 1970.

  • Leben als Frau in Saudi Arabien (Getty Images/J.Pix)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2001: ID cards for women

    At the start of the 21st century, women could get personal ID cards for the first time. The cards are the only way for them to prove who they are, for example in disputes relating to inheritance or property issues. IDs were only issued with the permission of a woman's guardian, though, and to the guardian instead of directly to the woman. Only in 2006 were women able to get IDs without permission.

  • Saudi Arabien Frauen Hochzeit (Getty Images/A.Hilabi)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2005: End of forced marriages - on paper

    Saudi Arabia banned forced marriage in 2005, but marriage contracts continue to be hammered out between the husband-to-be and the father of the bride, not the bride herself.

  • Norah Abdullah Al-Faiz (Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2009: The first female government minister

    In 2009, King Abdullah appointed the first female minister to Saudi Arabia's government. Noura al-Fayez became the deputy education minister for women's affairs.

  • Saudi Arabien weibliche Sportler bei Olympia (picture alliance/dpa/J.-G.Mabanglo)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2012: First female Olympic athletes

    Saudi Arabia agreed to allow female athletes to compete on the national team for the Olympics for the first time. One of them was Sarah Attar, who ran the women's 800 meter race at the 2012 Olympics in London wearing a headscarf. Before the Games, there was speculation that the Saudi Arabian team might be banned for gender discrimination if they didn't allow women to participate.

  • Saudi Arabien Frau auf Motorrad (Getty Images/AFP)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2013: Women are allowed to ride bicycles and motorbikes

    Saudi leaders allowed women to ride bicycles and motorbikes for the first time in 2013 — but only in recreational areas, wearing full Islamic body covering and with a male relative present.

  • Saudi Arabien Parlament Riyadh Shura Shoura Frauen weibliche Abgeordnete (REUTERS/Saudi TV/Handout)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2013: First women in the Shura

    In February 2013, King Abdullah swore in the first 30 women to the Shura, Saudi Arabia's consultative council. This allowed women to be appointed to these positions, soon they would be allowed to actually run for office...

  • Saudi Arabien Wahlen (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Batrawy)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2015: Women can vote and get elected

    In Saudi Arabia's 2015 municipal elections, women were able to vote and run for office for the first time. By contrast, New Zealand was the first country to give women the vote, in 1893. Germany did so in 1919. At the 2015 Saudi polls, 20 women were elected to municipal roles in the absolute monarchy.

  • Sarah Al Suhaimi (pictur- alliance/abaca/Balkis Press)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2017: First female head of the Saudi stock exchange

    In February 2017, the Saudi stock exchange names the first female chairperson in its history, Sarah Al Suhaimi.

  • Saudi women sit in a stadium to attend an event in the capital Riyadh (Getty Images/AFP/F. Nureldine )

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2018: Women to be allowed in sports stadiums

    On October 29, 2017, the country's General Sports Authority announced that women would be allowed into sports stadiums for the first time. Three previously male-only arenas will soon be open for women as well, starting in early 2018.

  • Saudi Arabia woman driving (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Jamali)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2018: Driving ban eliminated

    On September 26, 2017, Saudi Arabia announced that women would soon be allowed to drive, causing a flurry of driving courses for women to prepare for June 2018, when they would no longer need permission from their male guardian to get a driver's license or need their guardian in the car when they drive.

  • Saudi Arabian women use their phones and smoke tobacco (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Ammar)

    Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: A timeline

    2019: Saudi women to be notified by text message if they are divorced

    The new law, designed to protect them from having their marriage ended without their knowledge, will allow women to check their marital status online or visit a court to get a copy of divorce papers. Human rights defenders say the law does nothing to address the fact that Saudi women can only obtain divorces in exceedingly limited cases — such as with her husband’s consent or if he has harmed her.

    Author: Carla Bleiker


Tough task

Princess Reema faces an uphill challenge in improving relations between the US and Saudi Arabia, which escalated after the death of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who was murdered at the Saudi embassy in Istanbul. 

Several members of the US Congress insist Khashoggi's murder was orchestrated by the Saudi crowned prince and have also criticized the kingdom for its role in Yemen's civil war. 

Read more: US House lawmakers vote to end US support in Yemen war

However, Saudi Arabia has been a central part of US President Donald Trump's foreign policy in the Middle East. Trump hailed a $110 billion (€97 billion) arms deal with the kingdom and defended relations with the OPEC-member nation after Khashoggi's death. His administration also pushed to build dozens of nuclear power plants across Saudi Arabia, a proposal which concerned several national security and ethics officials in the White House.

dv/ng (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

