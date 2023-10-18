Russia's Lavrov slams US policy toward North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed concerns about increased military activity by the US, North Korea and Japan. He is in Pyongyang to lay the groundwork for a visit by Putin.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned US policy towards North Koreaas "dangerous" during a visit to Pyongyang on Wednesday.

Lavrov also hailed the "new, strategic level" of relations between Russia and North Korea. He is on a two-day visit preceding a trip by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Like our North Korean friends, we are seriously worried about the intensification of military activity of the United States, Japan and South Korea in the region and by Washington's policies. We oppose this unconstructive and dangerous line," Lavrov said, as per Russian news agencies reported.

He said the US was placing "strategic infrastructure, including nuclear elements" in the region. In a speech later, Lavrov thanked North Korea for its strong support for Russia's war on Ukraine.

Seoul and Washington DC have ramped up their security ties and included Japan as an ally, as Pyongyang has been conducting a vast number of weapons tests.

Why are Russia and North Korea becoming closer?

Lavrov arrived in North Korea a day earlier as the two countries forge closer defense ties.

Lavrov, who last visited the isolated country in 2018, met with his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son Hui, in Pyongyang.

"We highly value your principled, unambiguous support for Russia's actions in connection with the special military operation in Ukraine," Lavrov was quoted as saying.

A Kremlin spokesperson said Lavrov's two-day visit could also lay the groundwork for a future trip by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lavrov also briefe the North Koreans on Putin's recent China visit, according to Russian media.

Lavrov's visit to Pyongyang comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a rare visit to Russia's Far East in September to meet with Putin.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen defense ties. Analysts believe Russia is seeking to use North Korea's stockpiles of ammunition for its invasion of Ukraine, while North Korea seeks access to Russian advanced technologies for its nuclear weapons program.

US Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, said on Tuesday that the closeness between North Korea and Russia was "worrying."

The US has claimed that arms shipments are already underway, presenting evidence last week that North Korea delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia.

zc/wmr (Reuters, AFP)