Russian police arrest protesters at Moscow opposition rally

Russian police on Sunday arrested a dozen protesters, including several opposition candidates who were barred from running in Moscow's parliamentary election.

Some 2,000 people took to the streets to protest the electoral commission's decision to disqualify several independent candidates, saying it represented an attempt to remove independent candidates from the race.

Protesters shouted anti-government slogans, including some targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin. Police had initially decided not to break up the protests but later intervened. One opposition candidate was arrested while en route to the protest.

Russian protesters rallied behind opposition candidate Ilya Yashin

'Stealing our future'

Although the commission has yet to unveil the candidate list, it said a vast majority of sponsored candidates had failed to gather the required number of signatures to participate in elections for local and regional legislatures.

"Across the whole of Moscow now, they are removing independent candidates," said opposition politician Ilya Yashin, a local councilor in Moscow who supports opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"They are stealing these elections, they are stealing our future," said Lyubov Sobol, another candidate who was arrested on Sunday. "I will stand and fight until the end."

The Economist Intelligence Unit dubbed Russia an "authoritarian" country, ranking it 144 out of 168 countries on its 2018 Democracy Index, below both Cuba and Afghanistan.

Vladimir Putin: The road to power KGB cadet Born in St.Petersburg in 1952, Putin signed up with the Soviet intelligence agency the KGB right out of law school in 1975. His first assignment was to monitor foreign nationals and consulate employees in his home city, then called Leningrad. He was then assigned to Dresden, East Germany. He reportedly burned hundreds of KGB files after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Vladimir Putin: The road to power Political mentor Putin was one of the deputies to St Petersburg Mayor Anatoly Sobchak from 1991 to 1996. Sobchak met Putin at Leningrad State University and the two men were close until Sobchak's death in 2000. Despite accusations of corruption, Sobchak was never charged.

Vladimir Putin: The road to power Meteoric rise Putin quickly leapt from St.Petersburg to Moscow. In 1997, President Boris Yeltsin gave Putin a mid-level position on his staff — a position Putin would use to cultivate important political friendships that would serve him in the decades to come.

Vladimir Putin: The road to power Death of a friend Putin was deeply affected by Anatoly Sobchak's death in 2000. After the apprentice outstripped his teacher politically, Sobchak became a vocal early proponent of Putin's bid for the presidency. A year earlier, Putin used his political connections to have fraud allegations against Sobchak dropped, the beginning of a pattern for friends of the former spy.

Vladimir Putin: The road to power Temporary president In June 2000, Boris Yeltsin stepped down, leaving his prime minister to become interim leader. As he was running for his successful presidential campaign, corruption allegations from his time on the city government in St.Petersburg resurfaced. Marina Salye, the lawmaker who brought up the claims, was silenced and forced to leave the city.

Vladimir Putin: The road to power Tandemocracy When Putin was constitutionally barred from running for a third consecutive term in 2008, his Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ran in his stead. When Medvedev was elected, he appointed Putin as premier. This led to criticism of a "tandemocracy," in Moscow, with many people believing that Medvedev was Putin's puppet.

Vladimir Putin: The road to power Victory In March 2018, Vladimir Putin was elected to his fourth term as president. Because the presidential term has been extended, this means Putin will be in power for the next six years. However, the election was marred by a lack of opposition to the incumbent, as well as allegations of vote tampering and ballot-stuffing. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



