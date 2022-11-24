Russian lawmakers ban 'LGBT propaganda' among adults

The bill needs to be reviewed by Russia's upper house of parliament and signed by President Vladimir Putin before becoming law.
Russia to fine people if they promote LGBT relationships
Russian lawmakers agreed all individuals could be fined up to 400,000 rubles ($6,600, €6,346) and legal entities up to 5 million rubles ($82,100, €79,985) if they "promoted or praised" LGBT relationships.
Foreigners can be arrested for up to 15 days or deported, according to the bill.
Any event or act regarded as an attempt to promote LGBTQ issues — including in films, books or advertising — could incur a fine, according to the bill.
Russia says bill seeks to protect values
Alexander Khinstein, one of the architects of the bill, said last month that "LGBT today is an element of hybrid warfare and in this hybrid warfare we must protect our values, our society and our children."