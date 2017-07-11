Russia-Ukraine updates: US pledges $657 in military aid at Ramstein conference

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pledged long-term military support for Ukraine worth up to $675 million (€658 million) as Kyiv moves to recapture territories occupied by Russia.

Austin made the commitment during his opening statements at a meeting of US allies at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday.

"We will work together to train Ukraine's forces for the long haul, we will work together to help integrate Ukraine's capabilities and bolster its joint operations for the long haul," he said.

Austin said the aid package includes guided multiple launch rocket systems, howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and small firearms.

The US defense secretary added that the US and allies' military aid for Ukraine is having a positive effect for the Ukrainian military.

"Now, we're seeing the demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefield," he said.

Here's a look at some of the other major news stories from Russia's war in Ukraine on September 8

Belarus begins military drills on Polish border

Armed forces in Belarus have begun military exercises in the city of Brest, near the Polish border, as well as in Minsk and Vitebsk.

The country’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the drills will practice "liberating territory" temporarily seized by an unspecified "enemy."

The drills are set to last until September 14, but are not large enough to require prior notification of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Belarusian authorities added.

Russia was accused of forcing large numbers of Ukrainians, who were not involved in combat, into detention camps and even prisons using a Kremlin-directed "filtration" program.

In his nightly video address, President Zelenskyy hinted at success in the Ukrainian military's counter-offensive in the eastern region by referring to "good news from the Kharkiv region".

According to Russian war correspondents, the Ukrainian army has been advancing successfully near the town of Balakliya, recapturing several villages since earlier this week.

