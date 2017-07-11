Russia-Ukraine updates: First grain shipment leaves Odesa

First shipment of grain departs Odesa

The first shipment of Ukrainian grain to be shipped since a deal was struck between Ukraine and Russia left the port of Odesa on Monday morning, bound for Lebanon.

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni is the first ship to depart in line with an agreement reached with Russia on July 22. A statement from the United Nations said it was carrying more than 26,000 tons of corn.

Other convoys are expected to follow, respecting the maritime corridor and other formalities in line with the deal.

Ukraine and Russia signed the agreement, brokered by the UN and Turkey, which is hoped will see grain exported from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

"The ship Razoni has left the port of Odessa bound for Tripoli in Lebanon. It is expected in Istanbul on August 2. It will then continue its journey after it has been inspected in Istanbul," Turkey's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Both Ukraine and Russia were key suppliers of staple foods around the world before Russia launched its invasion in February.

After Moscow launched its war, Ukrainian goods became inaccessible because of Russian control of the Black Sea.

More than 20 million tons of grain from last year's harvest is still awaiting export, according to Ukraine.

More on the war in Ukraine

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it had not yet obtained permission to visit the Olenivka prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war died in a strike on the facility.

Meanwhile, a Russian strike on the Mykolaiv region killed the founder of a large Ukrainian agribusiness. Read these and other updates from Sunday, here.

Platforms such as Instagram, Telegram and Youtube play a key role in documenting Russia's invasion and rallying international support for besieged Ukraine. But they are also used to obscure facts and spread fake news. Read more details here.

With the EU seeking to reduce its gas consumption by at least 15%, Germany's heavy reliance means it will probably have to save even more. DW looks at how that is supposed to work.

