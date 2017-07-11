Lebanon: Part of Beirut port silos collapses

Part of Beirut port's massive grain silos collapsed on Sunday following a fire that has been burning for weeks.

Footage posted on social media platforms showed the section collapsing and causing a giant dust cloud in what sounded like an explosion.

'Everything is under control' — Port Silo director

Most of the port's silos were severely damaged during the 2020 blast that rocked the city. The northern block, which collapsed on Sunday, had shielded the western part of the city from the explosion that killed more than 200 people and wounded over 6,000 others two years ago.

The General Director of the Port Silo, Assad Haddad, told The Associated Press that "everything is under control."

In July a fire broke out in the 50 year old structure. Firefighters along with the Lebanese army were unable to douse the flames, which continued to smolder for weeks.

The fire led to city authorities warning nearby residents to remain indoors and seek well ventilated spaces.

Watch video 02:27 Lebanon: One year after Beirut’s deadly blast

kb/fb (AP, Reuters)