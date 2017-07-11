Russia-Ukraine updates: Amnesty International's Ukraine chief quits

Oksana Pokalchuk, the director of Amnesty International's Ukraine office, quit the organization following accusations Amnesty made against the Ukrainian army in a report.

The rights group accused the Ukrainian army of endangering civilians by using residential neighborhoods as a base for military operations in several towns following Russia's February 24 invasion.

Kyiv has reacted to the report by likening the report to Russian propaganda. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Amnesty International was shifting the blame to the victim and aiding in Russia's unprovoked attack on his country.

On Friday, Pokalchuk wrote on Facebook that local Amnesty officials have consistently noted that their organization should take into account information provided by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense before issuing similar reports.

"As a result of this, unwittingly, the organization created material that sounded like support for Russian narratives. In an effort to protect civilians, this study became a tool of Russian propaganda," Pokalchuk said.

"It pains me to admit it, but we disagreed with the leadership of Amnesty International on values," she added.

"That's why I decided to leave the organization."

Russian offensive in Donetsk continues around Bakhmut

Ukraine's General Staff said in its morning situation report that Russia is pushing ahead with its offensive in Donetsk and that fierce fighting has erupted in Bakhmut. The town of Bakhmut is the linchpin of Ukraine's defense in the eastern Donbas region.

"The Russian occupiers continue to carry out air and missile strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine," military officials said.

Ukrainian troops in the Donbas region are headquartered around Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, in an area that before the war was home to half a million people. The Donbas consists of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions and is currently about 60% occupied by Russian forces or forces backed by Russia.

In the east, the Ukrainian line of defense is secured along the towns of Siversk, Soledar and Bakhmut, but that line is now coming under attack as Russian troops are on the outskirts of Siversk and Soledar. The Bakhmut traffic junction has seen the heaviest fighting with shelling and artillery pounding the area.

There is also fighting on the outskirts of Donetsk, where the Russians hope to push the Ukrainian positions back. Ukraine's General Staff said it had repelled several Russian attacks on the tiny town of Avdiivka.

UK intelligence expects war to enter new phase

UK intelligence expects the war to shift to a new phase with the heaviest fighting set to occur along the southwest from near Zaporizhzhia to Kherson along a front line paralleling the Dnieper River.

Shelling hits power lines at Ukraine nuclear plant

Russian forces are amassing in the south in anticipation of Ukraine's possible effort to retake Kherson. The UK reports observing Russian materiel and equipment moving from the Donbass region toward the Russian-occupied cities of Berdiansk, Mariupol and Melitopol as well as Crimea.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian military infrastructure targets such as bridges, ammunitions depots and rail links are having an effect and doing great damage to Russia's logistical resupply efforts.

