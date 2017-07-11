Russia-Ukraine updates: First grain shipment heads for Bosphorus

Corn ship heads for Bosphorus

The first shipment of Ukrainian grain since Russia's blockade of the country's ports is set to pass through the Bosphorus on its way to Lebanon.

After traveling through the narrow strait — which separates the Black Sea from the Mediterranean, and Europe from Asia — the ship will continue to Lebanon after inspection in Istanbul.

Some 26,000 metric tons of Ukrainian corn left the port of Odesa on Monday morning — the first cargo to be shipped since a deal was struck between Ukraine and Russia.

The vessel — the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni — then had to navigate a special sea corridor near the Ukrainian coast thought to contain mines.

Other convoys are expected to follow, respecting the maritime corridor and other formalities in line with the deal.

Since the war began, Ukrainian goods had become inaccessible because of Russian control of the Black Sea.

Along with the United Nations and Turkey, Kyiv and Moscow signed the deal to export grain from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22. Both countries are major suppliers of foodstuffs around the world.

First grain shipment leaves Odesa port

