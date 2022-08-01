 Germany-Senegal gas plan sparks outcry from environmentalists | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 01.08.2022

Environment

Germany-Senegal gas plan sparks outcry from environmentalists

Germany will try to reduce dependence on Russian gas by helping Senegal exploit local deposits. Activists say the plan threatens climate goals.

An LNG gas tanker with a green hull

LNG gas tankers could become a more common sight in Senegal

For Senegalese climate activist Yero Sarr, compromise is not an option. "Germany must not participate in this project," he said.

But the governments of his native country and Germany see things differently. The project Sarr opposes involves massive gas deposits off Senegal's coast that will boost Germany's dwindling gas supply — and, in turn, German-Senegalese relations.   

The first flows of fossil gas from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim field are expected in December 2023.

Senegal's government expects to extract 2.5 million tons of gas in the first year. Infrastructure to export the fossil fuel is already being built, including a floating terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Senegal's government hope to produce 10 million tons of gas annually from the field by 2030, though it says it needs partners to fund this expansion.

Diversifying gas supply away from Russia

"That's why I asked Chancellor Scholz to accompany us in supporting the export of gas and LNG resources to Europe and in ensuring that we can use this gas for our power plants," said Senegalese President Macky Sall. He made the statement after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in May.

German government support for the project is substantial given the desperate need for new suppliers as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine — and winds back its supply of gas to Europe. Germany depends on Russia for up to 55% of gas and 34% of oil supplies, according to the Agora Energiewende think tank in Germany.

Following the talks between Scholz and Sall, the former said of the gas cooperation that "it makes sense to pursue it intensively."

Nord Stream 2 gas terminal in Lubmin

The much-vaunted Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Germany and Russia was never opened due to the Ukraine war

Activists say plans violate Paris climate agreement

Environmentalists and climate activists have strongly criticized the new gas partnership.

For Sascha Müller-Kraenner of non-profit environment campaigners, DUH, when the German government pushes joint new fossil fuel projects there and around the world, it "violates the spirit of the Paris climate protection agreement."

Germany and the other G7 industrialized nations had pledged to stop pouring public money into fossil energy sources and lower gas consumption. But this hard line has been softened in light of the Ukraine crisis.

The shift is a huge setback for international climate goals, says the non-profit, which fears worse is to come.

"Gas drilling off the coast of Senegal and Mauritania will have a massive impact on the local fishing industry, on the people there, on their jobs, and of course on nature," said Müller-Kraenner.

The waters off the Senegalese coast support a marine animal sanctuary with UNESCO World Heritage status and the world's largest cold-water coral reef.

Environmentalists fear that gas production platforms, pipelines, a planned breakwater and other infrastructure could significantly damage these sensitive areas.

A women plants in a flooded field

Senegal is on the frontline of climate change, with reforestation projects already underway to build resilience to drought and flooding

Gas: Bridge to the energy transition?

Nevertheless, the German government firmly supports the project, arguing it only wants to use gas until it can meet its energy needs entirely from renewable sources.

It is "absolutely the right option" for Senegal to use its gas fields for its transition to renewable energy but also to be available as a supplier to others, said Joachim Flasbarth, a junior minister in the Economic Cooperation and Development Ministry, at the end of June.

During his visit to Senegal, Chancellor Scholz also promised to expand cooperation on renewable energies.

The German state-owned investment group KfW is already funding a solar power plant near the capital Dakar.

Senegal wants to cover 30% of its electricity needs with renewable energies. But President Macky Sall believes gas will remain a fundamental part of the energy mix. The African continent is home to 1.3 billion people, 600 million of whom have no access to electricity, he said.

"You also have to support industrialization," Sall said during Scholz's visit in May.

Business representatives also backed the project.

"It is an essential step to strengthen and deepen energy cooperation with the African continent as a whole. It is somewhat regrettable that we are only doing this now, when we are facing acute problems due to the loss of gas supplies from Russia," said Christoph Kannengießer of the German-African Business Association.

Germany remains dependent on gas imports and cannot cover its entire energy needs from sustainable sources, he said.

It is unclear, however, what exactly will come out of the grand plans for joint German-Senegalese cooperation. A DW request to the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action remained unanswered at the time of writing.

This article originally appeared in German.

  • A small boat in a harbor full of fishing boats in Senegal

    Senegal: Historic city and livelihoods lost to rising sea

    At the water's edge in Senegal

    This is the port of Saint-Louis in Senegal. The city was built in the 17th century for its strategic coastal position at the mouth of the Senegal River and was the capital of French West Africa until 1902. But these days, its proximity to the ocean is a threat. The UN has warned that the city is at greater risk from rising sea levels than any other in Africa.

  • A man looking over the rooftops of Guet Ndar, a neighborhood on Langue de Barbarie

    Senegal: Historic city and livelihoods lost to rising sea

    World Heritage washed away

    Mouhamadou Moussa Gaye, a schoolteacher, looks out over Guet Ndar, a district of Saint-Louis and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Guet Ndar occupies a long peninsula called the Langue de Barbarie that separates the estuary of the Senegal River from the open ocean. The school where Gaye used to teach, as well as mosques and homes on the peninsula, have already been lost to coastal erosion.

  • Children playing on a beach with debris at sunset in Guet Ndar, Senegal

    Senegal: Historic city and livelihoods lost to rising sea

    A school in ruins

    Being designated a UNESCO World Heritage site doesn't mean much to Mother Nature. Here even the most basic public facilities can fall prey to the ocean's water. The pupils who used to attend the destroyed school have been transferred to three other schools in the city. Yet when lessons are over, they still come to play among the ruins of their old classrooms.

  • Children playing on beach with flood-damaged homes in the background on the coast of Senegal

    Senegal: Historic city and livelihoods lost to rising sea

    Erosion takes homes

    In 2003, the authorities dug a channel through the Langue de Barbarie so water could flow out of the estuary and away from Saint-Louis when the Senegal River threatened to flood. But their bid to protect the city backfired. Water flowed both ways, eroding the banks of the channel until it opened into a huge gulf, taking 800 meters of the Guet Ndar beach, as well as neighboring villages, with it.

  • A man and a boy in a wooden boat off the coast of Saint-Louis, Senegal

    Senegal: Historic city and livelihoods lost to rising sea

    A vanished village

    Ahmet Sene Diagne used to live in one such village. Now, as he navigates the water along the coast from Saint-Louis in a "pirogue" with his son, he recalls how he went to the town hall to warn against excavating the channel, but officials didn't listen. "They didn't believe me," Diagne says. "They asked me to show my diplomas, but I don't have any. I live in the bush."

  • The remains of a tree sticking out of the water near Saint-Louis, Senegal

    Senegal: Historic city and livelihoods lost to rising sea

    No future in fishing

    Now, all that can be seen of Diagne's village is the stump of a tree that once stood in the central square — the tree that Diagne got married under. His family is of the Lebu ethnic group, who have fished for generations. Now their coastal communities have been destroyed and Diagne says there's no future in fishing. He hopes a good education will give his sons other options.

  • Saint-Louis Deputy Mayor Latyr Fall on the old seawall built in 1930

    Senegal: Historic city and livelihoods lost to rising sea

    The old colonial seawall

    Latyr Fall, deputy mayor of Saint-Louis, stands on the old seawall that once protected his city. "It dates back to 1930 and was built by the French colonists," he says. But he is unequivocal that the threat to Saint-Louis is from climate change — and the sea level rise since colonial times calls for new measures to protect the coast. "The wall no longer protects us."

  • Construction workers taking down what remains of houses along beach

    Senegal: Historic city and livelihoods lost to rising sea

    Building a new protective dike

    The Senegalese government is building a new dike that will be 3 kilometers (1.15 miles) long and 20 meters (65 feet) wide to protect Guet Ndar from further coastal destruction. But to accommodate this massive structure, many of the remaining houses on the endangered coastline will have to be demolished to make room for the new construction project.

  • A mother walks with her baby on her back and water on her head in Diougop, Senegal

    Senegal: Historic city and livelihoods lost to rising sea

    Lives displaced far from the sea

    With funding from the World Bank and France, shelters have been built to house those whose homes have already been lost to the rising tide and those displaced to make way for the dike. Some 10 kilometers inland at Diougop, the displaced residents complain the shelters are sweltering during the day and cold at night, and there aren't enough toilets.

  • A man showing what Doun Baba Dièye previously looked like on a map

    Senegal: Historic city and livelihoods lost to rising sea

    Born from the water

    Ahmet Sene Diagne now lives in a settlement called Jel Mbaam, where he grows and sells his own produce. On the wall of his home, hangs a map showing where his village used to be before it was submerged. He still doesn't trust the authorities to protect the coast. "They should involve the people from here in their plans because we are the ones who live here, and were born from this water," he says.

    Author: Joost Bastmeijer