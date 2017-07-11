Russia, Ukraine negotiators sit down for peace talks in Turkey — live updates

Russia, Ukraine talks start in Istanbul

Ukraine says it's resuming evacuations from conflict-affected areas

Ukraine said Tuesday it was reopening humanitarian corridors and evacuating civilians from war-scarred regions after a one-day pause over what Kyiv called possible Russian "provocations."

"Three humanitarian corridors were agreed for today," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement posted on Telegram, a day after announcing their closure citing intelligence reports.

US to deploy fighter jets to Germany to boost NATO posture

The United States is deploying six Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft to the Spangdahlem airbase in Germany to bolster NATO's defense posture, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

This is "to bolster readiness and NATO's collective defense posture and further increase air integration capabilities with our Allied and partner nations," he said during a conference call.

Kirby stressed that the aircraft were not intended to be used against the Russian military in Ukraine, but were intended to strengthen NATO's eastern flank and serve as a deterrent against Russia.

Kirby added that some 240 Navy personnel, consisting of pilots and maintenance crew, will also be stationed to maintain the aircraft.

The aircraft, developed by the US firm Boeing, are used in electronic warfare to counter adversaries by offering tactical jamming capabilities besides offering land and naval defense.

Kirby stressed that the EA-18G Growler aircraft were intended to strengthen NATO's eastern flank and serve as a deterrent against Russia

Russia, Ukraine talks begin in Turkey

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators to end the conflict have started in Istanbul. Addressing the negotiators, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said both Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are "valuable friends."

"We have entered a time when talks need to yield concrete results," he stressed, calling for an immediate cease-fire.

"A fair peace will not have a loser and continuing the conflict benefits no one," he underlined.

US says Asia complying with Russia sanctions

The US has said Asian nations and firms are complying with export controls imposed on Russia by the West due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Some companies are even "self-sanctioning," Matthew Borman, US Commerce Department deputy assistant secretary for export administration, was quoted by Reuters as saying on Tuesday.

"The restrictions have been in place for roughly a month, a little bit over a month, and we certainly haven't seen any indication that there's non-compliance, in fact we've seen the reverse," he said.

"I think there's also a fair amount of additional self-sanctioning, if you will, by multinational companies operating in Russia," the official added.

"We know that Russia is quite dependent upon foreign supplies for some key inputs like semiconductors so I think it will be relatively readily apparent if there is non-compliance and the task will be to trace that back to its origin."

IAEA: Kharkiv nuclear facility intact despite shelling

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi said that the "small amount of nuclear material" at the Kharkiv nuclear research facility "remained intact" despite shelling.

In a statement, Grossi said, "Ukraine said the building, its thermal insulation and the experimental hall were damaged, but the neutron source, that contains nuclear material used to generate neutrons for research and isotope production, was not."

Australia announces first Magnitsky sanctions

Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne announced the country's first Magnitsky-style sanctions.

The newest sanctions will target "Russian individuals responsible for the corruption that Sergei Magnitsky uncovered and those complicit in his subsequent mistreatment and death."

In a press release, the Australian government explained Magnitsky was "a Ukrainian-born Russian lawyer and tax advisor," who "uncovered widespread corruption by Russian tax and law enforcement officials. He was imprisoned and mistreated, and died in custody in November 2009, after being refused medical treatment."

The Australian Foreign Ministry said, "In this first tranche, the Government will honour Mr Magnitsky and all who defend the rule of law, with targeted sanctions and travel bans against 14 Russian individuals responsible for the serious corruption that he exposed and a further 25 Russian perpetrators and accomplices of his abuse and death."

Zelenskyy: Situation tense despite some victories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the situation remains tense despite some Ukrainian victories following Russia's invasion of his country on February 24.

Russian forces have been repelled from the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation published via his Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy said Russian forces are attempting to regroup amid heavy losses

However, fighting continues in Kyiv as well as in other parts of the country.

Russian troops remain in control of Kyiv's northern suburbs. The situation remains "very difficult" in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Donbass and southern regions.

Zelenskyy added that further tightening of sanctions on Russia to include oil supplies to Europe were only likely to take place if Russia makes use of chemical weapons in its war effort.

"There are no words for that," Zelenskyy said.

Summary of Monday's events in Ukraine-Russia crisis

Ukrainian and Russian delegations are due to meet in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he made separate calls to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin that were progressing in a "positive direction.''

He did not give more detail but added that he would meet Ukrainian and Russian delegations ahead of their talks.

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmtryo Kuleba said a cease-fire was the most his country could hope for from the latest peace talks with Russia.

"The minimum program will be humanitarian questions, and the maximum program is reaching an agreement on a cease-fire," Kuleba said. "We are not trading people, land or sovereignty."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia expected no breakthrough at the talks.

The Financial Times reports in exchange for giving up on its plan to join NATO, Ukraine will be free to join the EU.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The WSJ report said Abramovich, who accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian team, were affected.

Ukrainian authorities said Russian missiles struck another fuel depot in the northwest of the country. More than 1,000 Russian mercenaries connected to the Wagner Group are deployed in eastern Ukraine, UK military intelligence said.

Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper said it would stop publishing until the war in Ukraine ends. The leading independent publication, edited by Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov, said it was taking the step after receiving a second warning from the media regulator Roskomnadzor.

If a media outlet receives two warnings from the communications regulator, a court can shut it down.

Meanwhile, the G7 rejected Russia's demand for gas payment in rubles.

