Russia's central bank has issued a new coin featuring the Crimea, or Kerch Strait, Bridge to commemorate Crimea's "reunification with Russia," according to the bank.

Two million new five ruble (about $0.08, €0.07) coins were pressed which also show an outline of the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

It is not the first tender depicting Crimea after the schism. Only one year after Russian separatists took over, the bank released a 200 ruble note in 2015 to reflect "the desire of the people of Russia to see these symbols on notes," according to the bank's chief, Elvira Nabiullina. The topic of Crimea was chosen by popular demand online.

The annexation of the peninsula was condemned by Kyiv and the West as illegal.

Bridge divides

At 19 kilometers long (12 miles), the bridge over the Kerch Strait is considered the longest in Europe, spanning a rough stretch of water previously only serviced by ferry. The project cost 228 billion rubles and was finished six months ahead of schedule in May last year.

The peninsula used to be quite difficult to access, meaning food was previously shipped in and long queues would form for car-ferries.

24 Ukranian naval personnel were held in the incident

Since Russia took control of the strait in 2014, it has also become a symbol of division.

Ukraine regarded the stretch between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov as a vital route for Ukrainian industry and it complained the new bridge didn't allow for the passage of larger ships.

More recently, tensions spiked when the Russian navy seized three Ukranian naval ships and their crew in what many feared to be a precursor to war.

Russia officially claims Crimea Ukraine overshadows EU summit At the EU's spring summit, Europe's leaders are deciding on further sanctions against Russia. Ahead of the two-day meeting, which began on Thursday (20.03.2014), the EU heads of state and government announced the cancelation of the next EU-Russia summit, as a punitive measure against Russia's actions in Crimea.

Russia officially claims Crimea Military control Russia is expanding its military power on the Black Sea peninsula. On Wednesday (19.03.2014), pro-Russian forces brought a number of Ukrainian military bases under their control - such as in the port city of Sevastopol, where this picture was taken.

Russia officially claims Crimea Constitutional approach As Russian troops advanced on the Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, Russia's Constitutional Court declared the treaty to annex Crimea to the Russian Federation to be constitutional. President Vladimir Putin signed the document, which has not been internationally recognized, on Tuesday (18.03.2014), and it has since been ratified by the Duma.

Russia officially claims Crimea Wordless retreat "Russian soldiers came and demanded that we leave the base," said a Ukrainian army official, as quoted by news agencies. In this photo, an officer leaves the Ukrainian navy base at Novoozerne. Ukraine wants to bring its troops back from Crimea, but said it plans to put its military on full combat readiness.

Russia officially claims Crimea Striking performance In his speech to the Russian Federation Council and the deputies of the Duma, against the magnificent backdrop of the Grand Kremlin Palace on Tuesday, Putin referred to Crimea as an "inseparable part" of Russia and accused the West of crossing a "red line" in Ukraine.

Russia officially claims Crimea Fast track to annexation No sooner said than done: In a ceremony at the Kremlin, Putin signed off on Crimea's accession treaty. Seen here are the Russian president (second from right), Crimean Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov (left), Vladimir Konstantinov, speaker of the Crimean parliament (second from left) and Alexei Chaly, the mayor of Sevastopol (right).

Russia officially claims Crimea Joyful anticipation As Ukrainian soldiers and their families leave the Crimean peninsula, others are welcoming the accession to Russia. "I am sure that our lives will be better," said a pro-Russian resident of Sevastopol.

Russia officially claims Crimea Cheers for annexation Hundreds of people in Crimea greeted Vladimir Putin's speech announcing the annexation with enthusiasm - some watching on large screens, as seen here in Simferopol. More than 90 percent of Crimea's residents voted in the referendum on Sunday (16.03.2014) in support of closer ties with Russia.

Russia officially claims Crimea Popular president Putin's inroads in Crimea have been popular with many Russians. After his speech to the nation, hundreds of thousands of followers gathered in several Russian cities to celebrate their president's appearance and Crimea's annexation.

Russia officially claims Crimea Fighters of the Maidan Activists are still gathering on the Maidan, Kyiv's Independence Square, the scene of the months-long struggle against the regime of Ukraine's former President Viktor Yanukovych. They have not given up hope, even on the day after Crimea's secession from Ukraine seemed certain.

Russia officially claims Crimea Moving closer to Europe A few months ago, demonstrators from this pro-Europe group met on the Maidan to call for a referendum on joining Ukraine to the European Union. At the EU summit on March 21 this goal came one step closer, as a part of the association agreement with Ukraine was signed. Author: Regina Mennig / cmk



