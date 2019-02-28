 Russia releases coin commemorating annexation of Crimea | News | DW | 13.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Russia releases coin commemorating annexation of Crimea

Five years after annexing Crimea, Russia's central bank celebrated with a new five-ruble coin. The Kerch Strait Bridge, finished last year, has been a scene of division.

The new five Ruble coin

Russia's central bank has issued a new coin featuring the Crimea, or Kerch Strait, Bridge to commemorate Crimea's "reunification with Russia," according to the bank.

Two million new five ruble (about $0.08, €0.07) coins were pressed which also show an outline of the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

Kerch Strait Bridge

It is not the first tender depicting Crimea after the schism. Only one year after Russian separatists took over, the bank released a 200 ruble  note in 2015 to reflect "the desire of the people of Russia to see these symbols on notes," according to the bank's chief, Elvira Nabiullina. The topic of Crimea was chosen by popular demand online.

The annexation of the peninsula was condemned by Kyiv and the West as illegal.

Bridge divides

At 19 kilometers long (12 miles), the bridge over the Kerch Strait is considered the longest in Europe, spanning a rough stretch of water previously only serviced by ferry. The project cost 228 billion rubles and was finished six months ahead of schedule in May last year.

The peninsula used to be quite difficult to access, meaning food was previously shipped in and long queues would form for car-ferries.

Three Ukrainian navy vessels were seized off the coast of Crimea by Russian forces, which fired on and boarded Kiev's ships after several tense hours of confrontation.

24 Ukranian naval personnel were held in the incident

Since Russia took control of the strait in 2014, it has also become a symbol of division.

Ukraine regarded the stretch between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov as a vital route for Ukrainian industry and it complained the new bridge didn't allow for the passage of larger ships. 

More recently, tensions spiked when the Russian navy seized three Ukranian naval ships and their crew in what many feared to be a precursor to war. 

  • EU Gipfel in Brüssel Angela Merkel

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Ukraine overshadows EU summit

    At the EU's spring summit, Europe's leaders are deciding on further sanctions against Russia. Ahead of the two-day meeting, which began on Thursday (20.03.2014), the EU heads of state and government announced the cancelation of the next EU-Russia summit, as a punitive measure against Russia's actions in Crimea.

  • Bildergalerie Krim Ukraine Russland 20.3.14

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Military control

    Russia is expanding its military power on the Black Sea peninsula. On Wednesday (19.03.2014), pro-Russian forces brought a number of Ukrainian military bases under their control - such as in the port city of Sevastopol, where this picture was taken.

  • Bildergalerie Krim Ukraine Russland 20.3.14

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Constitutional approach

    As Russian troops advanced on the Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, Russia's Constitutional Court declared the treaty to annex Crimea to the Russian Federation to be constitutional. President Vladimir Putin signed the document, which has not been internationally recognized, on Tuesday (18.03.2014), and it has since been ratified by the Duma.

  • Bildergalerie Krim Ukraine Russland 20.3.14

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Wordless retreat

    "Russian soldiers came and demanded that we leave the base," said a Ukrainian army official, as quoted by news agencies. In this photo, an officer leaves the Ukrainian navy base at Novoozerne. Ukraine wants to bring its troops back from Crimea, but said it plans to put its military on full combat readiness.

  • Bildergalerie Krim Ukraine Russland 20.3.14

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Striking performance

    In his speech to the Russian Federation Council and the deputies of the Duma, against the magnificent backdrop of the Grand Kremlin Palace on Tuesday, Putin referred to Crimea as an "inseparable part" of Russia and accused the West of crossing a "red line" in Ukraine.

  • default

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Fast track to annexation

    No sooner said than done: In a ceremony at the Kremlin, Putin signed off on Crimea's accession treaty. Seen here are the Russian president (second from right), Crimean Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov (left), Vladimir Konstantinov, speaker of the Crimean parliament (second from left) and Alexei Chaly, the mayor of Sevastopol (right).

  • Bildergalerie Krim Ukraine Russland 20.3.14

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Joyful anticipation

    As Ukrainian soldiers and their families leave the Crimean peninsula, others are welcoming the accession to Russia. "I am sure that our lives will be better," said a pro-Russian resident of Sevastopol.

  • Bildergalerie Krim Ukraine Russland 20.3.14

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Cheers for annexation

    Hundreds of people in Crimea greeted Vladimir Putin's speech announcing the annexation with enthusiasm - some watching on large screens, as seen here in Simferopol. More than 90 percent of Crimea's residents voted in the referendum on Sunday (16.03.2014) in support of closer ties with Russia.

  • Bildergalerie Krim Ukraine Russland 20.3.14

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Popular president

    Putin's inroads in Crimea have been popular with many Russians. After his speech to the nation, hundreds of thousands of followers gathered in several Russian cities to celebrate their president's appearance and Crimea's annexation.

  • Bildergalerie Ukraine Krim Russland 20.3.14

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Fighters of the Maidan

    Activists are still gathering on the Maidan, Kyiv's Independence Square, the scene of the months-long struggle against the regime of Ukraine's former President Viktor Yanukovych. They have not given up hope, even on the day after Crimea's secession from Ukraine seemed certain.

  • Symbolbild Ukraine EU

    Russia officially claims Crimea

    Moving closer to Europe

    A few months ago, demonstrators from this pro-Europe group met on the Maidan to call for a referendum on joining Ukraine to the European Union. At the EU summit on March 21 this goal came one step closer, as a part of the association agreement with Ukraine was signed.

    Author: Regina Mennig / cmk


Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

What you need to know about the conflict in the Sea of Azov

Moscow and Kyiv are locked in dispute over an incident in the Kerch Strait off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula. What is it all about? (26.11.2018)  

Russia unveils new Crimea-themed bank note

Russia's central bank has presented a new banknote showing the Crimean naval city of Sevastopol and the Greek and Roman ruins at Chersonesus. Images of the annexed peninsula were chosen by the public in an online poll. (12.10.2017)  

Russia-Crimea bridge opened by Vladimir Putin

The controversial Crimean Bridge was finished six months early and links Russia's southern Krasnodar region with the Crimean city of Kerch. It's hoped the bridge will help reduce Crimea's reliance on sea transport. (15.05.2018)  

Russia officially claims Crimea

In record time, Russia and the Moscow-backed Crimean government approved the annexation of the peninsula to the Russian Federation on Thursday (20.03.2014). Russia's actions have also dominated the EU summit in Brussels. (21.03.2014)  

WWW links

http://www.cbr.ru/eng/press/PR/?file=12032019_092929coin_e.htm

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Related content

USS Donald Cook in Odessa, Ukraine

NATO steps up naval presence on the Black Sea 28.02.2019

Experts say the move sends a signal that the West won't tolerate Russia's expanding military footprint in the region. However, an 80-year-old treaty could limit the alliance's scope for action.

NATO flexes muscles in Poland against Russian threat 12.03.2019

Many Poles see Russia as a threat, especially since the Ukraine crisis and the annexation of Crimea. In the northeast of Poland is a large contingent of US soldiers, part of NATO's plan to secure Poland in the event of a provocation from the east.

Krim Brand von Schiffen in der Straße von Kertsch

Sailors killed after ships' explosion near Crimea 21.01.2019

Two vessels, one of them an oil tanker, caught on fire after the deadly explosion in the Kerch Strait. Several sailors remain missing. The narrow waterway is a source of particular tension between Russia and Ukraine.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  