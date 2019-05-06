 Russia: Plane crash-lands after hitting flock of birds | News | DW | 15.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russia: Plane crash-lands after hitting flock of birds

A Ural Airlines plane carrying over 200 people managed to land in a cornfield near a Moscow airport after a flock of birds hit the plane's engines. The pilot and crew have been hailed as heroes for saving the passengers.

A Ural Airlines plane sits in a field after making an emergency landing after hitting a group of birds

A passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Thursday after colliding with a flock of birds shortly after taking off from Moscow's Zhukovsky airport.

The Ural Airlines flight was en-route to Simferopol in Crimea when a flock of gulls hit both engines on the Airbus A321, causing them to malfunction, the Rosaviatsia air transport agency said in a statement.

Pilots managed to land the plane in a cornfield around one kilometer away from the runway. The jet was carrying 226 passengers and seven crew, all of whom were able to be evacuated using inflatable ramps.

At least 23 people were injured and have been taken to the hospital, Russian health authorities said. The majority of whom have since been released.

Read moreWhy do airplanes stall and why is it so dangerous?

A Ural Airlines plane sits in a field after making an emergency landing after hitting a group of birds

Footage from the scene showed the crew directing passengers away from the plane

'The pilot is a genius'

Passengers and Russian officials have hailed the pilots and crews as heroes for their quick response, saying it likely saved the lives of those on board.

"We congratulate the hero pilots who saved people's lives," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Ural Airlines praised the captain of the plane, 41-year-old Damir Yusupov, saying he has over 3,000 hours of flying experience.

 "Everyone is alive! The pilot is a genius," a passenger identified as Olga told tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda. She added that applause broke out following the landing.

Russia's investigative committee said it has opened an investigation into the incident. Aviation experts have raised safety concerns about the growing number of birds gathering at illegal dumping sites near Moscow's airports.

  • Germanwings crash (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    European aviation disasters of the 21st century: Germanwings Airbus A320

    A Germanwings Airbus A320 crashed into the French Alps on March 24, 2015 during a flight from Barcelona to Dusseldorf. All 144 passengers and six crew members were killed. A co-pilot with mental problems intentionally crashed the plane.

  • Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Malaysia Airlines flight MH17

    Rebels in eastern Ukraine were accused of shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on July 17, 2014 during a flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. All 298 people on board died, 193 of them Dutch. A Dutch investigation found pro-Russian rebels shot the plane down with a Buk surface-to-air missile launched from separatist territory in eastern Ukraine.

  • Polish President Lech Kaczynski killed (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kaminski)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Polish President Lech Kaczynski killed

    A Polish air force plane carrying President Lech Kaczynski crashed near the Russian airport of Smolensk on April 10, 2010. A Russian and Polish investigation found pilot error during landing in thick fog caused the crash that killed more than 90 people. Jaroslaw Kaczynski (pictured), the twin brother of Lech and leader of the ruling PiS, has suggested the crash was a political assassination.

  • Air France Flight 447 (picture alliance / dpa)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Air France Flight 447

    An Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris crashed in the Atlantic on June 1, 2009, killing all 228 people on board. It took nearly two years for the black box (pictured) to be recovered from the bottom of the ocean. The investigation found a combination of technical and pilot error caused the crash.

  • Das Wrack des abgestürzten Flugzeug der Spanair (AP)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Spanair Flight 5022

    A Spanair MD-82 plane crashed after take-off from Madrid airport on August 20, 2008, killing 154 people. Amazingly, 18 people survived the crash and subsequent fire. The crash was caused by an improper flap and slat configuration and a failure of the pilots to follow a pre-flight checklist.

  • Ukraine plane crash (AP)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Pulkovo Aviation Enterprise Flight 612

    A Russian passenger plane operated by Pulkovo Aviation Enterprise crashed near the eastern Ukraine city of Donetsk on August 22, 2006, killing all 170 people aboard. The plane was flying from St. Petersburg to the Black Sea resort of Anapa.

  • Griechenland Flugzeugabsturz Zypern Helios Fluggesellschaft Trümmer, Wrackteile (AP)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Helios Airways Flight 522

    A Helios Airways flight from Cyprus crashed on August 14, 2005 near its destination Athens, killing all 121 on board. The crash was caused by a loss of cabin pressurization that immobilized the crew. The plane flew on autopilot until it ran out of fuel and crashed.

  • Italien 2001 in Mailand | 118 Tote bei Nebel-Kollision auf Startbahn (picture-alliance/dpa/Ansa)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    SAS Flight 686

    On October 8, 2001 a Scandinavian Airlines MD-87 airliner collided with a small Cessna on take-off from Milan's Linate Airport. All 114 people on the SAS and Cessna aircraft were killed, as were four people on the ground. The accident happened in thick fog. The SAS plane crashed into a hangar.

  • Frankreich Concorde Absturz Flughafen Charles de Gaulle in Paris Flammen (AP/Toshihiko Sato)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Air France Concorde Flight

    On July 25, 2000 an Air France Concorde flight from Paris to New York crashed two minutes after take-off, killing 109 people on board and four people on the ground. The crash was caused by the Concorde running over a piece of debris on the runway, which sent tire debris into part of the fuel tank that burst into flames.


rs/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Netherlands pushes air travel tax for Europe

The Netherlands wants the EU to place a tax on kerosene-based jet fuel to end what it calls the undertaxation of the aviation industry and to fight climate change. The lofty goal could prove a challenge to implement. (20.06.2019)  

Myanmar plane lands without front wheel

The Myanmar National Airlines pilot landed the passenger jet using only its rear wheels. He was forced to make the precarious landing after an emergency procedure failed. (12.05.2019)  

Why do airplanes stall and why is it so dangerous?

Again and again airplanes crash because of a sudden stall. When sensors provide incorrect data on the angle of attack and speed, pilots or computers make the wrong decisions. (12.03.2019)  

Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

DW takes a look at a few of the most deadly and significant plane crashes in Europe in the 21st century. (15.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Russland | Aeroflot-Unglück | Flughafen Moskau

Russian plane fire: Investigators recover flight recorders 06.05.2019

Flight recorders from a plane that caught fire during an emergency landing at a Moscow airport have been retrieved. At least 41 people were killed, with officials probing whether equipment or human error were to blame.

Russland Soyuz MS-10

NASA: ISS crew make emergency landing after booster failure 11.10.2018

NASA has reported a technical malfunction during a launch of an American astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut to the ISS. The two pilots were recovered after their Soyuz capsule crash landed in Kazakhstan.

Venezuela politische Krise Ausschreitungen in Caracas

US: Russia convinced Maduro to stay in Venezuela 30.04.2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said Maduro was ready to go into exile in Cuba but was persuaded by Russia to stay. President Donald Trump has called on Cuba to immediately cease its military support for Venezuela.

Advertisement