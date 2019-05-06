Myanmar plane lands without front wheel

Captain Myat Moe Aung of Myanmar National Airlines safely landed an Embraer 190 passenger aircraft at Mandalay airport in northern Myanmar after the front landing gear failed to deploy.

The pilot managed to land the jet on its nose, causing no injuries to the dozens of passengers and crew on board.

"The pilot did a great job," said Win Khant, permanent secretary of Myanmar's transportation and telecommunication ministry, adding that the incident was being investigated.

The airline did not say how many passengers were on board. The aircraft maker said on its website that the plane has the capacity of between 96 and 114 seats.

How it unfolded

The state-run carrier said the plane had departed from Yangon near the Myanmar coast and was approaching the airport in Mandalay when the pilot was unable to deploy the landing gear.

Plane crashes where everyone survived Lucky in Durango Aeromexico flight 2431 was departing from Durango, Mexico on July 31, 2018 when it crashed. The plane, a Brazilian Embraer 190 was carrying more than 100 people. While there were injuries, everyone survived the crash.

Plane crashes where everyone survived Miracle on the Hudson When a flock of birds knocked out both engines of a US Airways jet on January 15, 2009, Captain Sully Sullenberger managed to put the plane down in the ice-cold waters of the Hudson River off Manhattan Island in New York. Everyone was saved and his heroism was celebrated in the movie Sully: Miracle on the Hudson, starring Tom Hanks.

Plane crashes where everyone survived Toronto Miracle On August 2, 2005, an Air France Airbus A340 with 297 passengers and 12 crew members crashed as it was landing at Toronto's Pearson International Aiport in Canada during a heavy rainstorm. Twelve people sustained serious injuries. Even though two slides failed, the crew managed to evacuate everyone from the airport.

Plane crashes where everyone survived A good day in Denver On December 20, 2008, a Contiental Airlines Boeing 737 was attempting to take off from Denver International Airport. Crosswinds that gusted higher than expected, caused the plane to veer off the runway and crash into a ravine. Luckily, everyone walked away.

Plane crashes where everyone survived Pan Am Flight 6 ditches in the Pacific The Boeing 377 Stratocruiser flying between Honolulu and San Francisco on October 16, 1956 had to make an emergency water landing when two of its engines failed. There were 24 passengers and 7 crew. The captain successfully landed the airplane in the water and everyone survived. Author: Andy Valvur



He then tried a backup emergency procedure to pull down the wheels without success.

The pilot then flew past the airport twice so that air traffic controllers could check if the landing gear was down, the airline said.

"Then the captain followed emergency procedures and did the fuel burn out to reduce the landing weight," it added.

An unverified landing video that spread on social media shows the Embraer 190 touching down on its rear wheels before traveling some distance along the runway on its nose, kicking up smoke. An urgent but orderly evacuation of the passengers and crew followed.

It was the second aviation incident in Myanmar this week. Last week, a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane skidded off the runway during strong winds in Yangon, injuring 17 people on board. including the pilot.

shs/amp (dpa, Reuters, AP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.