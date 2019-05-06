 Russian plane fire: Investigators recover flight recorders | News | DW | 06.05.2019

News

Russian plane fire: Investigators recover flight recorders

The flight recorders from a plane that caught fire during an emergency landing at a Moscow airport have been retrieved. At least 41 people died as a result and it is uncertain if the fire started before or after landing.

A passenger plane is seen on fire

Russia's main investigative body on Monday said both flight recorders had been recovered from the Sukhoi passenger plane that caught fire while making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. At least 41 people, including two children, lost their lives.

The Sukhoi SSJ100 turned back to Moscow during a flight to Murmansk for unspecified reasons. Video on Russian television showed fire bursting from the plane's underside as it landed.

Despite the incident, Russia's Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich said Russia saw no reason to ground its domestic-made Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft.

Dietrich told reporters that 33 passengers and four crew members survived, while six of the survivors are in serious condition and receiving treatment.

Watch video 01:11

Plane makes emergency landing in Moscow

Cause of fire unknown

Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement that investigators are looking into inexperienced pilots, equipment failure and bad weather as possible causes for the disaster.

"Investigators have obtained the voice and parametric flight recorders, and collected fuel samples ... and recordings from surveillance cameras," the Investigative Committee said.

Russian state media reported that a lightning bolt appeared to strike the aircraft before the crash landing. Moscow was experiencing stormy weather at the time of the incident.

The aircraft involved in the incident had been in service since 2017 and was last inspected in April, state news agency TASS reported, citing aviation authorities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to the victims' loved ones and said the investigation "should be as thorough as possible," according to the Kremlin.

  • Germanwings crash (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    European aviation disasters of the 21st century: Germanwings Airbus A320

    A Germanwings Airbus A320 crashed into the French Alps on March 24, 2015 during a flight from Barcelona to Dusseldorf. All 144 passengers and six crew members were killed. A co-pilot with mental problems intentionally crashed the plane.

  • Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Malaysia Airlines flight MH17

    Rebels in eastern Ukraine were accused of shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on July 17, 2014 during a flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. All 298 people on board died, 193 of them Dutch. A Dutch investigation found pro-Russian rebels shot the plane down with a Buk surface-to-air missile launched from separatist territory in eastern Ukraine.

  • Polish President Lech Kaczynski killed (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kaminski)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Polish President Lech Kaczynski killed

    A Polish air force plane carrying President Lech Kaczynski crashed near the Russian airport of Smolensk on April 10, 2010. A Russian and Polish investigation found pilot error during landing in thick fog caused the crash that killed more than 90 people. Jaroslaw Kaczynski (pictured), the twin brother of Lech and leader of the ruling PiS, has suggested the crash was a political assassination.

  • Air France Flight 447 (picture alliance / dpa)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Air France Flight 447

    An Air France flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris crashed in the Atlantic on June 1, 2009, killing all 228 people on board. It took nearly two years for the black box (pictured) to be recovered from the bottom of the ocean. The investigation found a combination of technical and pilot error caused the crash.

  • Das Wrack des abgestürzten Flugzeug der Spanair (AP)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Spanair Flight 5022

    A Spanair MD-82 plane crashed after take-off from Madrid airport on August 20, 2008, killing 154 people. Amazingly, 18 people survived the crash and subsequent fire. The crash was caused by an improper flap and slat configuration and a failure of the pilots to follow a pre-flight checklist.

  • Ukraine plane crash (AP)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Pulkovo Aviation Enterprise Flight 612

    A Russian passenger plane operated by Pulkovo Aviation Enterprise crashed near the eastern Ukraine city of Donetsk on August 22, 2006, killing all 170 people aboard. The plane was flying from St. Petersburg to the Black Sea resort of Anapa.

  • Griechenland Flugzeugabsturz Zypern Helios Fluggesellschaft Trümmer, Wrackteile (AP)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Helios Airways Flight 522

    A Helios Airways flight from Cyprus crashed on August 14, 2005 near its destination Athens, killing all 121 on board. The crash was caused by a loss of cabin pressurization that immobilized the crew. The plane flew on autopilot until it ran out of fuel and crashed.

  • Italien 2001 in Mailand | 118 Tote bei Nebel-Kollision auf Startbahn (picture-alliance/dpa/Ansa)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    SAS Flight 686

    On October 8, 2001 a Scandinavian Airlines MD-87 airliner collided with a small Cessna on take-off from Milan's Linate Airport. All 114 people on the SAS and Cessna aircraft were killed, as were four people on the ground. The accident happened in thick fog. The SAS plane crashed into a hangar.

  • Frankreich Concorde Absturz Flughafen Charles de Gaulle in Paris Flammen (AP/Toshihiko Sato)

    Europe's major plane crashes of the 21st century

    Air France Concorde Flight

    On July 25, 2000 a Air France Concorde flight from Paris to New York crashed two minutes after take-off, killing 109 people on board and four people on the ground. The crash was caused by the Concorde running over a piece of debris on the runway, which sent tire debris into part of the fuel tank that burst into flames.


law/rt (AP, Reuters)

