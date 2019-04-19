 Sukhoi passenger jet catches fire, makes crash landing in Moscow | News | DW | 05.05.2019

News

Sukhoi passenger jet catches fire, makes crash landing in Moscow

A Russian-made jetliner was forced to make an emergency landing on Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport due to a fire on board. Images from the scene showed flames and smoke near the tail of the aircraft.

Burning Sukhoi Superjet 100 after a crash landing in Moscow (Reuters/N. Polomoshnova)

At least 10 people were injured when a passenger airliner made a crash landing and caught fire in Moscow on Sunday.

The Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet was carrying 73 passengers and at least five crew members. The passengers were forced to evacuate using emergency slides. Some of them may still be inside the fuselage, according to a source cited by the Interfax news agency

The aircraft was reportedly set to leave Sheremetyevo for the northern city of Murmansk, which is located inside the Artic circle and near the border with Finland. However, an onboard emergency forced the pilots to turn the plane around.

"The plane sent out a distress signal after taking off, started emergency landing procedures, failed to land in the first attempt, and in the second it hit landing gear and its nose on the runway and started burning," an unnamed source told the Interfax news agency.

Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet (picture alliance/TASS/dpa/M. Lystseva)

Sukhoi Superjet 100 (file photo)

Investigators were at the scene in Sheremetyevo, Russian officials said.

The TASS news agency cited an unnamed source as saying that a lightning strike might have triggered the onboard emergency.

Sukhoi Superjet 100 made its first commercial flight in 2011. In May 2012, a plane of this type crashed while on a promotional flight in Indonesia with 50 people on board.

