Russia: Passenger plane goes missing in Far East — reports

A passenger plane with at least 28 people on board went missing over Kamchatka in Russia's Far East Tuesday.

News agencies citing emergency services report contact was lost with the An-26 flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana on the Kamchatka Peninsula when the plane failed to make a scheduled call-in. AP citing the local transportation ministry reports the missing plane vanished from all radars.

Six crew members were on board as well as at least one or two children among the passengers. A search involving at least two helicopters has been launched and rescue workers are standing by.

It is unclear at this time what happened as early reports are conflicting.

