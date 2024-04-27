Russia: Navalny-linked journalist arrested over 'extremism'

Konstantin Gabov has been accused of helping create YouTube videos for the channel now run by aides of late Alexei Navalny, who died in a penal colony earlier this year. If convicted, Gabov could face years in prison.

Russian journalist Konstantin Gabov has been arrested over accusations of "extremism," the press service for Moscow courts said on Saturday.

The accusations are linked to YouTube videos published on the channel that was once run by late opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalny died in an Arctic penal colony in February but the YouTube channel is still active and managed by his aides and allies. Navalny's movement is designated by Russian authorities as an "extremist" group, meaning his staff and supporters can face prosecution.

What do we know about the charges against Gabov?

Gabov worked for the Russian broadcasters Moskva 24 and MIR, according to media reports. Additionally, he had worked with the Belarusian news agency Belsat and for Reuters. In 2019 and 2020, Gabov also worked as DW's correspondent in Moscow.

Gabov worked as one of DW's correspondents in Moscow in 2019 and 2020 Image: DW

On Saturday, court officials said Gabov was accused of participating "in preparing photo and video material" for the YouTube channel "Navalny LIVE."

Officials said that the channel was created by associates of Alexei Navalny and employees of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), which was founded by the late opposition figure and is designated as an extremist group.

Gabov is to be held in pre-trial detention until June 27. If convicted, he could face two to six years in prison.

Russia's crackdown on journalists

Gabov's arrest follows several cases of prosecution of journalists in Russia, which has become increasingly common since the start of Moscow's war in Ukraine.

In March, photographer Antonina Favorskaya was also arrested after being accused of "extremism" for covering Navalny's trials for independent Russian news outlet SOTAvision. The organization is classified as a "foreign agent" by Russian authorities.

Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who works for the Tatar service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, has been in prison since October for not registering as a "foreign agent."

Also in detention is Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who faces spying allegations that he and Washington have denied.

sdi/dj (AFP, Interfax)