Russia extends detention of US-Russian journalist Kurmasheva

April 1, 2024

Alsu Kurmasheva worked as a journalist for the US-funded outlet Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Her employer said the charges against her were politically motivated.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eJad
Alsu Kurmasheva at a court hearing
Russian authorities detained Alsu Kurmasheva last yearImage: Yegor Aleyev/TASS/IMAGO

A Russian court on Monday extended the pre-trial detention of US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva until June 5.

Kurmasheva, who worked as a journalist for the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, has been charged with spreading "false information" and could face up to 15 years in jail.

The reporter, who was based in Prague, was arrested last year when she returned to her hometown in Russia to see her ailing mother. She was accused of failing to register as a "foreign agent" — a regulation that critics say the Kremlin uses to crack down on dissent. 

Her employer called her imprisonment unjust and politically motivated.

More to follow...

zc/sms (Reuters, AFP)

