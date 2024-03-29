  1. Skip to content
Fighting to free journalist Evan Gershkovich from Russia

Daniel Muteti
March 29, 2024

It's been a year since American reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested and detained in Moscow, accused of spying against Russia. And as DW's Daniel Muteti reports, his family and friends are fighting for a political solution to free him from prison.

