Fighting to free journalist Evan Gershkovich from Russia

Daniel Muteti
03/29/2024
March 29, 2024

It's been a year since American reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested and detained in Moscow, accused of spying against Russia. And as DW's Daniel Muteti reports, his family and friends are fighting for a political solution to free him from prison.