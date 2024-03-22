Russia adds 'LGBT movement' to list of extremist groups

A Russian monitor with the power to freeze bank accounts has designated what it calls the LGBT movement an extremist organization. It comes after a similar ruling from the Supreme Court last November.

Russia added on Friday what it called the "LGBT movement" to a list of extremist and terrorist organizations.

It comes after Russia's Supreme Court ruled in November that LGBT activists should be designated extremists.

The RIA state news agency said the designation refers to the "international LGBT social movement and its structural units."

The list is maintained by the Rosfinmonitoring agency, which has the ability to freeze bank accounts of people and entities designed as extremists and terrorists.

Other organizations on the blacklist include the Islamist terror group al-Qaeda and the US tech firm Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.

Russian authorities have increasingly cracked down on civil liberties in the country following the start of Moscow's war in Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia banned what it called "gay propaganda" among adults in 2022, which outlawed the expression of "non-traditional sexual relations" in public and in the media. In 2013, it was banned among minors.

sdi/rc (Reuters, AFP)