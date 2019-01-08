Russia and Japan negotiate World War II peace plan

Moscow has accused Tokyo of attempting to "stir up the atmosphere" ahead of key talks. Russia and Japan never signed a peace treaty in the wake of World War II, and disputed islands may prevent them from doing so now.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to meet with his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kano, on Monday to discuss a plan to finally end World War II hostilities.
The talks will revolve around four disputed islands, which Moscow calls the Kuril Islands and Tokyo dubs its Northern Territories.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Monday marked a "first round of Russian-Japanese talks on the problem of reaching a deal between the two countries."
Japan and Russia did not sign a peace treaty in the wake of World War II. However, last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to accelerate talks for a peace deal, using a 1956 joint declaration as the basis for discussions.
Read more: Can Abe make any headway in territorial row with Russia?
Russian protesters have rallied against ceding any control of the islands to Japan. The islands are currently administered by Russia.
'Problem of the peace treaty'
Moscow has since accused Tokyo of attempting "to artificially stir up the atmosphere" ahead of the talks. Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Japanese ambassador to complain about remarks that "crudely distort the essence of agreements" between Putin and Abe.
"Such statements cannot be regarded as anything other than any attempt to artificially aggravate the atmosphere around the problem of the peace treaty, to impose one's own scenario for its resolution on the other side," the ministry said.
But Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga dismissed the ministry's statement on Thursday, saying the government had already provided Moscow with its position on the disputed islands.
"We continue to work persistently based on our basic policy that we aim to resolve the issue of the islands and have a peace," said Suga.
Read more: Opinion: Germany’s illusions about Putin and Russia
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/rt (Reuters, AFP)
Japan's new €215 billion defense plan calls for two helicopter carriers to be converted to carry stealth fighters. Pressures from China, the US, and North Korea are driving the move. (18.12.2018)
The Japan Times' decision to revise its description of women forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese military during World War II has triggered anger and condemnation. Julian Ryall reports. (05.12.2018)
Japan's prime minister changes tactic to focus on joint economic development of the contested territories instead of the remote possibility of the return of islands seized by Soviet forces in 1945. Julian Ryall reports. (25.04.2017)
Japan and Russia, for a long time, have been looking for a way to save face, while ending a decades-long territorial dispute over the Kuril Islands in the Northern Pacific. (02.12.2016)
A dispute over islands in the Kuril archipelago has strained Japanese-Russian ties since the World War II. Japanese PM Abe and Russian President Putin have held numerous meetings over the past few years to resolve it. (12.09.2018)
It would be naive to think that Vladimir Putin's Russia is the better partner than Donald Trump's US, says DW's Ingo Mannteufel. (18.05.2018)