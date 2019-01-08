 Russia and Japan negotiate World War II peace plan | News | DW | 14.01.2019

News

Russia and Japan negotiate World War II peace plan

Moscow has accused Tokyo of attempting to "stir up the atmosphere" ahead of key talks. Russia and Japan never signed a peace treaty in the wake of World War II, and disputed islands may prevent them from doing so now.

Rusted tank of the former Japanese Imperial Army left on the Shumshu Island, one of four contested by Moscow and Tokyo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to meet with his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kano, on Monday to discuss a plan to finally end World War II hostilities.

The talks will revolve around four disputed islands, which Moscow calls the Kuril Islands and Tokyo dubs its Northern Territories.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Monday marked a "first round of Russian-Japanese talks on the problem of reaching a deal between the two countries."

Japan and Russia did not sign a peace treaty in the wake of World War II. However, last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to accelerate talks for a peace deal, using a 1956 joint declaration as the basis for discussions.

Read more: Can Abe make any headway in territorial row with Russia?

Protesters rallying against Russian-Japanese talks over the Kuril Islands

Russian protesters have rallied against ceding any control of the islands to Japan. The islands are currently administered by Russia.

'Problem of the peace treaty'

Moscow has since accused Tokyo of attempting "to artificially stir up the atmosphere" ahead of the talks. Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Japanese ambassador to complain about remarks that "crudely distort the essence of agreements" between Putin and Abe.

"Such statements cannot be regarded as anything other than any attempt to artificially aggravate the atmosphere around the problem of the peace treaty, to impose one's own scenario for its resolution on the other side," the ministry said.

Japanese protesters calling for a settlement of the territorial dispute concerning the Kiril Islands

In Japan, protesters have urged to the government to settle the dispute

But Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga dismissed the ministry's statement on Thursday, saying the government had already provided Moscow with its position on the disputed islands.

"We continue to work persistently based on our basic policy that we aim to resolve the issue of the islands and have a peace," said Suga.

Read more: Opinion: Germany’s illusions about Putin and Russia

Watch video 02:25
Now live
02:25 mins.

Russia marks Victory Day with huge military parade

ls/rt (Reuters, AFP)

