 Rome shows Christmas crib made of sand | DW Travel | DW | 10.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Rome shows Christmas crib made of sand

This year, the Bethlehem nativity scene is modelled on St. Peter's Square from sand, which was specially delivered from the Adriatic town of Jesolo. An annual sand sculpture festival takes place there.

Weihnachtskrippe am Petersplatz (pictrue-alliance/dpa/L. Klimkeit)

St. Peter's Square at the Vatican in Rome is decorated with Christmas decorations: a Christmas crib is erected next to the 23-metre-high Christmas tree. From afar it looks like stone, but if you look closely you can see its fragility: 700 tons of sand were formed into Christmas flu by four sculptors from the USA, Russia, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands. 

Weihnachtskrippe am Petersplatz (pictrue-alliance/dpa/L. Klimkeit)

Visitors to St. Peter's Square

The sand for the crib was specially supplied from the Adriatic town of Jesolo. An annual sand sculpture festival takes place there. A roof construction protects the 16 metre wide and five metre high sculpture from the weather.

Weihnachtskrippe am Petersplatz (pictrue-alliance/dpa/L. Klimkeit)

Covered nativity scene made of sand in Rome

The crib and the Christmas tree, which is equipped with energy-saving lighting for the first time, will remain in place until the end of the liturgical Christmas season on January 10. Pope Francis visits the ensemble on New Year's Eve after a thanksgiving service at the end of the year.

is/ks (dpa, kna)

Weihnachtskrippe am Petersplatz (pictrue-alliance/dpa/L. Klimkeit)

The crib will be on display in Rome until January 10, 2019

 

DW recommends

Vatican presents 2017 Christmas Nativity scene

Christmas begins in Rome with the inauguration of a giant Christmas tree and a larger-than-life Nativity scene in St Peter's Square, as part of the Vatican's seasonal traditions. (08.12.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Around the world on the beach  

Related content

BdT Weihnachten in Berlin

Berlin shines at Christmas time 07.12.2018

Every year the German capital dresses up for Christmas. We were on our way to capture bright impressions of Berlin's landmarks, boulevards and squares.

Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal ticket price hiked fivefold for Indians 10.12.2018

Authorities have hiked fivefold ticket prices for Indian visitors to the Taj Mahal, in the latest attempt to lower tourist numbers and reduce damage at the country's top tourist site.

Europa Italien Ruinen aus der Römischen Kaiserzeit

2018: The joy of travel is unbroken 10.12.2018

The tourism industry can look back on a successful year: 2018 saw more people travel abroad than ever before. Particularly enthusiastic about travel were Asians and Latin Americans.

Advertisement
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 